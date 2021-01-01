Refurbished Laptops India hp dell and lenovo intel i core 5 – Refurbished Laptops India : from HP to Dell, these have intel core i5, the price is less than brand new

Refurbished Laptops India: The importance of laptops and computers cannot be ignored and its importance has increased after the corona infection has knocked. Although there are many laptops in the market, but today we are going to tell you about the laptops that come with Intel i5 processor. These laptops are available on the e-commerce site Amazon India and Amazon sells them in Renewed Condition. This is a type of refurbished laptop.

Lenovo laptop

Lenovo Intel Core i5 3320M Thinkpad T430 Laptop is available in Renewed Condition on Amazon. It has a 14-inch screen, whose resolution is 1366×768 pixels. It has Intel Core i5 processor. Also, it has 8 GB RAM and 500 GB HDD storage.

This Lenovo laptop works on Windows 10. The price of the renewed laptop on Amazon is Rs 29970, while its old MRP has been shown on Amazon itself, which is Rs 80 thousand. According to the information given on Amazon, there may be some scratches or marks on this laptop. In fact, it gets 6 months warranty.

Dell laptop

Dell Latitude E5420 can be purchased from Amazon in refurbished condition. It has a 14-inch screen. Also this laptop works on Intel i Core 5 processor. It has 4 GB RAM. This laptop comes with 320 GB storage. It has integrated graphics and Windows 7 Pro. Its price is Rs 28,999, although its old price is more than Rs 1 lakh. According to the information given on Amazon, there may be some scratches or marks on it. 6 months warranty is being given by the seller on this laptop.

HP laptop

The HP ProBook 430 G3 has a 13.3-inch screen. This laptop works on Core I5 ​​6th Gen. It has 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage. This laptop has been given Windows 10, MS Office, Integrated Graphics. According to the information given on Amazon, there may be some scratches and the seller is providing 6 months warranty on it.



Tip: Before buying any refurbished laptop or other device, read the information given about it carefully. Order these laptops on Amazon only after being completely sure. Also pay attention to the return policy etc.







