Refurbished laptops india online on Amazon

Refurbished laptops india online: If you have a laptop at home, apart from taking online classes, office work can also be done with it. Even work like photo and video editing can be done. But the cost of laptops that come with good configuration is also high.

In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about the new laptop found on Amazon, which is a category of second hand laptop only. It can be called a refurbished laptop. Actually, the new laptop found on Amazon is tested at a specified stage, after that it is made available for sale.

Fujitsu

If you are looking for the cheapest laptop that comes with Intel Core i5 processor, then a laptop named Fujitsu can prove to be a good option. This is a Japanese company. This laptop has a 15.6-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1366 X 768 pixels. It has 4 GB RAM and 320 GB HDD storage. This laptop works on Windows OS. It has Intel HD Graphics.

Lenovo Intel Core i5 3320M

Lenovo Intel Core i5 3320M can be purchased from Amazon in Renewed Condition. This laptop has a 14-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. This laptop has 8 GB RAM and 500 GB internal storage. This laptop comes with Windows 10 OS. Intel MS Office Pro 2019 has been given in it. Also it comes with Intel HD Graphics.

This laptop comes with Intel Core i5 processor. Its price on Amazon is Rs 35,898, while the old price is shown at Rs 70 thousand. According to the information given on Amazon, 6 months warranty is being given by the seller on it. There is also an EMI option on this and HDFC Bank is offering an easy EMI option of Rs 1,741 on it, which will last for 2 years.

HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3

This HP laptop works on Intel Core i3 10 Generation. It has a FullHD screen, which comes with 15.6 inches. This laptop has 8 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD storage. It works on Windows 10 and MS Office. Its price is Rs 36490, while the old price is said to be Rs 40999. 6 months warranty has been given by the seller on it. Also it comes with EMI option.

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020)

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) laptop is available in the renewed segment on Amazon. This laptop comes with 14 inch screen. It is a thin and light laptop. This laptop has 8 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD storage. It has integrated graphics. Its weight is 1.6 kg. Its price is Rs 36792 and its old price is Rs 45990. According to the information given on Amazon, 6 months warranty is being given by the seller on this. Also there may be some scratches and marks. The option to buy it in easy installments has also been provided.

Tip: Before buying a refurbished or refurbished laptop found on Amazon, read the information given about it carefully. Also, read the warranty related information thoroughly. Ignoring any information can also result in loss for you.





