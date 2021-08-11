Refurbished laptops india price emi warranty Dell lenovo Acer – Refurbished laptops : These laptops are available at less than brand new price and with 6 months warranty

Refurbished laptops india: Brand new laptops can be bought very easily from ecommerce website Amazon and Flipkart and offline market, but do you know that refurbished laptops can also be bought from Amazon. These are a type of second hand laptop, but these laptops are tested by the seller and sold after removing their shortcomings.

These refurbished laptops are sold on Amazon under the name Renewed, which is written at the beginning of the name. These laptops have different configurations. 6 months warranty is given by the seller on these laptops. Laptops can be bought in this segment from brands like Dell, Acer, Lenovo etc. Let us tell you that easy installments are available on these laptops, which are provided by different banks.

Dell Latitude Laptop E3380 Intel Core i3

This Dell laptop can be purchased from Amazon in Renewed Condition, which is a refurbished laptop. 4 GB RAM is available in this laptop. This laptop comes with Inter Core i3 6006U processor. It has a 13.3 inch screen. According to the information given on Amazon, it is said to be an ultra slim and light laptop. The seller has given 6 months warranty on this laptop and there may be some scratches on it. It has 512 GB RAM.

This laptop is available on Amazon for Rs 30790, while the old price is Rs 96990. There is also an option of easy installments on this laptop. HDFC credit card users can also buy it in standard installments of Rs 1,493 which will last for 24 months. This laptop works on Windows 10 Pro. This laptop is available on Amazon as Dell Latitude Laptop E3380 Intel Core i3 – 6006u Processor 6th Gen, 4 GB Ram & 512 GB SSD, 13.3 Inches Screen.

Lenovo IdeaPad B40-70

Lenovo IdeaPad B40-70 is a refurbished laptop. This laptop has 4 GB RAM, which can be upgraded up to 16 GB. Intel Core i3 processor has been given. It has a 14-inch screen. This laptop comes with 500 GB HDD storage. Along with this, Windows 10 Pro, MS Office 2019 and fingerprint scanner have been given in it. According to the information given on Amazon, this laptop comes with 6 months seller warranty and there may be some scratches or marks on it. The price of this laptop is Rs 31,999, while the old price is said to be Rs 60 thousand. With the help of SBI credit card, it can be bought in easy installment of Rs 1,552.

Acer Aspire 3 A315

The Acer Aspire 3 A315 laptop is a refurbished laptop and has a 15.6-inch FullHD screen. It comes with Windows 10. It has 4 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD storage. It also comes with 6 months warranty. Its price is Rs 33990, while the old price is shown Rs 45990. With the help of HDFC credit card, you can buy in easy installments of Rs 1,648, which will last for 24 months.

Tip: Before buying a laptop found on Amazon, read the information given about it carefully. Also, consider the terms of warranty and EMI. These are refurbished phones and ignoring any information can cause damage.







