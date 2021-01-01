refurbished laptops india: Renewed laptop can buy in half rate on amazon dell hp Lenovo asus – These 4 refurbished laptops are available in less than half price, they have warranty and EMI option

Refurbished laptops india: After the corona transition, the importance of laptops has increased, but a laptop with a good configuration is also priced well. But today we are going to tell you about some cheap laptops in this period of inflation. Actually, these laptops belong to the refurbished segment and they can be bought from Amazon.

These laptops found on Amazon not only go through a testing process but also get 6 months warranty on them. Not only this, they can also be bought in easy installments. These laptops cost half as much.

Dell Latitude Laptop

Renewed Dell Latitude Laptop laptop can be purchased from Amazon. It has Intel Core i3-6006U processor 6th Gen. This laptop has been given 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD storage and 13.3-inch screen. Its weight is 1.63 kg. It can be bought on Amazon for Rs 25990 and its old price is more than 80 thousand rupees. Also, there is an option of Easy EMI on it. HDFC Bank is giving the option to buy this laptop in easy installments of Rs 1,260, which will run for 2 years in installments.

HP Intel 3rd Gen

You can buy Renewed HP Intel 3rd Gen Laptop from Amazon. It has a 15.6-inch display, which has a resolution of 1366 X 768 pixels. It has 4 GB RAM and 500 GB HDD storage. This laptop works on Windows. Also, Intel HD graphics card has been given in it. The refurbished laptop is priced at Rs 28790, while the brand new one is priced at Rs 79,990. The seller is giving a six-month warranty on it.

Lenovo Intel Core i5-5200U

Lenovo Intel Core i5-5200U laptop is available in refurbished condition on Amazon. This laptop has been given Intel Core i5-5200U processor. Also, it has a 12.5-inch screen, which has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels. This laptop has 4 GB RAM, 1 TB storage and Windows 8 OS is available. In addition, it has Inteler HD graphics. The price of this renewed laptop is Rs 29098, while the old price has been shown to be more than Rs 1 lakh.

ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1440FA)

Renewed ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1440FA) is available on Amazon. The i3 processor has been given in this laptop. This laptop comes with a 14-inch screen and its resolution is 1366 x 768 pixels. This laptop has 4 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD storage. Also this laptop comes with Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphics card.



Tip: Before buying a refurbished or refurbished laptop found on Amazon, read the information given about it carefully. Also, read the warranty related information thoroughly. Ignoring any information can also result in loss for you.





