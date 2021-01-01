Refurbished mobile OnePlus mi samsung 108MP camera curved display – Refurbished mobile: From OnePlus to MI, the price is less than the brand new, warranty and EMI are also available

Refurbished mobile: Who does not want to buy a smartphone with a good brand, good specifications and more cameras, but it costs more money. Today we are going to tell you about some premium smartphones, which can be bought on Amazon in Renewed Condition.

Renewed smartphones found on Amazon are smartphones in refurbished condition, which have to go through a prescribed process by the seller. After this the shortcomings of the phone are removed and based on that the price is determined. There are many phones on Amazon from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Mi and Samsung.

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus launched its OnePlus 9 series this year and under this series comes the OnePlus 9R. Now this phone can be bought in refurbished condition. This phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The price of the refurbished phone is Rs 36999, while the old price is Rs 39999. According to the information given on Amazon, it has a warranty of six months. Also, it can be bought for an EMI of Rs 1742. There may be some scratches on it. It has a 6.7-inch display and a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. Apart from this, there is a 16 megapixel front camera.

Mi 10

This smartphone of Xiaomi comes with curved screen and 108 megapixel camera. Also, this phone comes with Snapdragon 865 processor. This is a 5G ready phone. The price of this refurbished smartphone is Rs 32999, while its old price is Rs 54999. This phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This phone has a 6.67 inch display. There is also an option of 6 months warranty and EMI of Rs 1,553 on it.

Samsung Galaxy F62

This Samsung phone can also be purchased in Renewed Condition. The price of this phone is Rs 20498 on Amazon. 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available in this price. There is also an option of 6 months warranty and EMI of Rs 965 on this.

This phone has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ display. It has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. Also a 32-megapixel front camera has been given. 7000mAh battery has been given in this phone.





