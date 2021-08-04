refurbished mobiles samsung galaxy s21 plus 5g phone cashify olx – This Samsung phone comes with 64MP camera, 5G support and premium design, is getting less than brand new

Samsung launched SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 PLUS in India this year, which is a premium phone and has been given many good features apart from 5G. This phone has a triple camera setup on the back panel, while a punch hole display has been given on the front.

This Samsung smartphone is available in refurbished superb condition and can be bought from a website called Cashify, which sells the old phone after a testing. According to Cashify, this smartphone is also getting a 6-month warranty, which is being given by Phone Pro. Before knowing in detail about this deal, let’s know the specification.

samsung galaxy s21 plus specification

Samsung galaxy s21 plus has a 6.7-inch FullHD+ display, which is an AMOLED panel. Its resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels. This smartphone works on Android 10 OS. This smartphone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Also, this phone works on Exynos 2100 processor.

Samsung galaxy s21 plus camera

This Samsung smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. There is a secondary camera of 12 megapixels and the third camera is also of 12 megapixels. In addition, a 10-megapixel front camera has been given on the front. 4800 mAh battery has been given in this phone.

Deals on Samsung galaxy s21 plus

Samsung galaxy s21 plus can be purchased from a website called Cashify for Rs 59,499, which is getting 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant. Apart from this, this variant is listed on the e-commerce website Flipkart for Rs 71,999. In such a situation, users are getting this phone at a low price of Rs 12500.

Tip: Before buying any product found on Cashify, read the information given about it thoroughly. Also, this phone is listed as REFURBISHED SUPERB condition, whose information is given in the description. Also, the terms of warranty should be read carefully. There may be some scratches on this phone. You can contact on the email id given on the website before purchase. Let us tell you that Cashify is different from OlX.





