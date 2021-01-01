refurbished phone Xiaomi mi 10 price specification – Refurbished phone: Mi 10 is available at Rs. 50 thousand for Rs. 32,999, it has 108MP camera and curved display

Refurbished phone: The world of smartphones in India is huge and there are smartphones from low budget to premium category. Also, there are only limited phones that come with a curved display in India. Today we are going to tell you about a smartphone with 108MP camera. The price of this phone is 50 thousand rupees, but it can be bought from Amazon in Renewed Condition for Rs 32,999. In such a situation, there is a chance to save up to Rs 17000 on this.

Mi 10 has a 108-megapixel camera. Also it comes with curved display. It has been given Snapdragon 865 processor and 5G support. This phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Also, with the help of HDFC credit card, it can be bought in easy installment of Rs 1,600, which will last for 2 years. It also comes with 6 months warranty.

Specifications of Mi 10

Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Along with this, 3D curved glass has been given in it. This phone working on Dual Nano SIM has 8 GB RAM.

This Xiaomi phone can work on 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset of Android 10 operating system, which processes on 7nm octa-core.

Mi 10 camera setup

Mi 10 has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 108 megapixels, which comes with OIS. Also it has a 13 megapixel ultra wide angle camera. The other two cameras are of 2-2 megapixels. A 20-megapixel front camera has been given on the front.



Tip: Before buying a renewed product from Amazon, read the information given about it thoroughly. Also, read the warranty carefully and buy the goods after being completely sure. Let us tell you that these are second hand phones and the company resells them in the market after doing some tests.





