Refurbished phones amazon: Oneplus refurbished 5G smartphone price specifications EMI – Second hand OnePlus 9 is available in easy EMI of Rs 2,473, 7 days replacement and warranty on it

Refurbished phones amazon: There are many brands present in the Indian mobile market and they have different features. One such brand is OnePlus. The brand recently launched its OnePlus Nord 2 5G. Also, the company took the wraps off its OnePlus 9 series this year, in which three smartphones were launched, which were OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R including OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9 is a trending smartphone and comes with many latest features. It is a 5G phone and it has a Hasselblad camera setup, which helps in capturing many good photographs. According to the official website of OnePlus, it has been given fast and smooth performance and ultra fast charging. Also, it has a premium design.

The OnePlus 9, which comes with 12 GB RAM, is priced at Rs 54,999 on the official website, but you can buy it from Amazon in refurbished condition. The price of the refurbished phone is Rs 50,999. Not only this, HDFC credit card users can buy this phone in installments of Rs 2,473, which will last for 24 months. On this, users will have to spend a total of Rs 59,346.

OnePlus 9 specification

OnePlus 9 has a 6.55-inch display, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a refresh rate of 120hz. as well as this

There is a fluid AMOLED display. For screen protection, the company has installed Corning Gorilla Glass in it.

This display has Reading Mode, Night Mode, Vibrant Color Effect and Ultra High Video Resolution. This phone has 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. This is a 5G phone.

This OnePlus 9 smartphone comes with a 4500mAh battery, which is a non-removable battery. A 65-watt wrap charging system has been given to charge it.

OnePlus 9 Camera

Triple camera setup has been given on the back panel of OnePlus 9, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels, which comes with Sony IMX689 sensor, which has an aperture F / 1.8. The secondary camera is an ultra wide angle lens, which houses a 50-megapixel camera and also comes with Sony IMX766 sensors. It has a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. Dual LED flash light is provided on the back panel itself. A 16-megapixel camera has been given on the front.



Tip: Before buying a refurbished smartphone found on Amazon, read the information given about it thoroughly. Apart from this, read the warranty and EMI options etc. carefully.





