Refurbished phones india, refurbished 5g phones, oneplus samsung mi – From OnePlus to Vivo, latest second hand 5G smartphones are available on Amazon, they also have warranty

Not only the latest and brand new smartphones are available on the refurbished phones e-commerce website Amazon but also some old smartphones, which have been launched this year. These laptops are refurbished smartphones, which go through a process. They are sold on Amazon under the name Renewed. OnePlus, Samsung, and Mi phones can be bought in this segment. Warranty is also available on these smartphones and they cost less than brand new ones.

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G can be purchased on Amazon in refurbished condition. This smartphone is being sold under the name (Renewed) OnePlus 9R 5G. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This phone has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It has a quad camera setup on the back panel, while a 16-megapixel camera has been given on the front. It houses a 4500mAh battery, which comes with a 65W fast charger. According to the information given on Amazon, it gets 6 months warranty and its price is Rs 38,990. There is also an EMI option on this, while the brand new price is Rs 39,999.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 is a 5G phone. This phone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The renewed phone is priced at Rs 20,399, while the brand new one is priced at Rs 23,999. 6 months warranty and EMI option has been given on this phone. This phone has a quad camera setup on the back panel and there is also a 20 megapixel front camera on the front. This phone has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. It can accommodate microSD card up to 1 TB.

Specifications of Mi 10i 5G

This Mi smartphone has a 6.67-inch display, which has a refresh rate of 120hz. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor has been given in this smartphone. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Its price is Rs 32,999, while the brand new phone Reliance Digital is available for Rs 50,999. There is a 108-megapixel primary camera on its back panel, while there is an 8-megapixel secondary camera. Apart from this, the third camera is 2 megapixels and the fourth camera is also 2 megapixels. This phone works on Android 10 based MIUI.



Tip: Before buying a refurbished smartphone found on Amazon, read the information given about it thoroughly. While there is a warranty on them, they may also have some scratches on them. However, ignoring any information can create difficulties.





