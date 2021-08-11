Refurbished phones oneplus samsung vivo warranty Emi options – Refurbished phones: Amazon is getting the latest phones at less than brand new prices, including warranty and EMI

Refurbished phones: There are many smartphones in the Indian mobile market and there are many options in each price segment. But a phone with good specifications and strong configuration has to spend more money. But today we are going to tell you about some refurbished smartphones, which are available on Amazon.

There are smartphones from almost every brand on Amazon in refurbished condition. These smartphones not only get EMI option like new smartphones but also 6 months warranty by the seller. Not only this, there is also the option of replacement on these smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F62 is the latest smartphone and it was launched in India this year. This phone has a 6.7-inch FullHD Plus display, sAmoled display. Also, this phone has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. It has a 7000mAh battery. Available on Amazon, this phone gets 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, its price is Rs 18999. Brand New is priced at Rs 23999. This refurbished phone comes with 6 months warranty. Also, it can be purchased with the help of SBI credit card in an installment of Rs 1,706, which will last for 12 months.

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21 5G smartphone was launched in India this year and it is a 5G smartphone. It can be purchased from Amazon in refurbished condition. It has a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. This phone comes with 4000mAh battery and 33W flash charger. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner. This phone works on Android 11. Renewed phone found on Amazon can be purchased for Rs 24999. It comes with 6 months warranty and SBI card users can buy it for an EMI of Rs 1,212, which will last for 24 months. While the price of the brand new phone is Rs 29,990, which is listed on the official website.

OnePlus 8T 5G price and specification

OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone was launched in India last year. This smartphone has a quad camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. Also, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor has been used in it. It has a OnePlus 8T 5G-inch Fluid Amoled Display, which has a refresh rate of 120hz. Corning Gorilla Glass has been given for screen protection.

The 8GB RAM variant can be purchased from Amazon in refurbished condition for Rs 36,499, while the brand new phone costs Rs 38,999. The refurbished phone can be purchased at an EMI of Rs 1,770 with the help of SBI credit card, which will last for 24 months. It comes with 6 months warranty by the seller and may have some scratches or marks on it.



Tip: Refurbished smartphones found on Amazon are sold under the name Renewed. Read the given information about these phones completely and carefully. Also read about the warranty thoroughly. Ignoring any information can be overwhelming.





