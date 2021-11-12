Refurbished Smartphones Can Save Your Money! But you must know these things before buying Refurbished Smartphones can save your money but you must know these things before buying – Refurbished Smartphones can save your money! But before buying, you must know these things

Those who return their phones or return them under an exchange program are repaired and sold under the banner of Refurbish.

Refurbished Smartphones products are also very much in trend these days. But there is also a debate with them whether it is right to take them or not? How are these products made, where do they come from and is it profitable to take them? Let’s know all this:

Referbish is a english word. It means to repair and make like new. Refurbish products are those goods that are not used much and if they have minor defects after use, they are sold after repair. These are called re-boxed or repackaged products.

Let’s say you ordered a smartphone online and you didn’t understand it. After driving for a couple of days, you returned it under the return policy. In this case the product will not be called Brand New, as its box has been opened. The phone has also been pulled out. However, it turns around and comes in the form of refurbish in the market. It is tiptopped and repackaged and sold again.

An example of a refurbish phone is a phone you bought. His replacement policy is of 10 days. In the meantime, if there is a problem with the headphone jack/volume button of that phone, then it can be rectified. If the customer means you ask to replace, then that too will happen. Here the phone you return, the company will repair it and sell it again, but after repairing it will be sold under the name of Refurbish.

By the way, refurbish products are cheaper than newer products. And, there’s nothing wrong with giving up on something great that can be found at a good price. Compared to new phones, you can get refurbish phones from 10 thousand rupees to half the original price. However, it is important to see where you are getting that product from. In such a situation, definitely check the grade / condition of the goods (phone, smart TV, gadget, laptop etc.).

This option will be best for those people, who can not spend more money for a new one. If taken from reliable websites, then these products will be available with quality, warranty and checks. Along with this, there is also the option of return / replacement in some places.

According to tech experts, refurbish products can be taken from Flipkart’s 2 Good, Amazon or Cashify. However, before buying the phone, it is very important to check its condition in the given details / status. They do not recommend relying heavily on Indian websites other than these.