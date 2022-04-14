Reggie Jackson blasts Dodgers for pulling Clayton Kershaw amid perfect game bid



MLB Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson blasted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday as the team decided to pull pitcher Clayton Kershaw into a perfect game bid.

Kershaw, in his season debut, was great against the Minnesota Twins, as he struck out 13 batters and played a perfect game in seven innings. But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to remove Kershaw after 80 pitches on the target field, prompting Jackson’s reaction on social media.

“Clayton Kershaw Perfect Game 80 Pitch, Get Them Out !!!!! What! What’s The Game Coming To Do? 1 Of The Best Of The Era, And You Knocked Him Out At 7 With A Perfect Game, Winning 7-0 Dodgers,” Jackson Wrote on Twitter. “Take him away! Please get out of the way of those who have never played baseball.”

With just six outs to go, Roberts replaced Kershor with reliever Alex Vesia to start the eighth inning. Vesia left the single and only hit of the Minnesota competition, Gary Sanchez’s single. The Hit Team – and Kershaw – have erased any hopes of making history

Sandy Cowfax was the only pitcher in the Dodgers history to throw a perfect game, which he did in 1965 against the Chicago Cubs. In the presence of about 30,000 people to play, Cowfax blocked 14 batsmen and did not allow any players to play. The Dodgers reached the base and won the game 1-0.

On Wednesday, Kershaw struck out every twin batter at least once, except for Geo Urshela, who flew off the ground with his first two at-bats.

After pulling Kershaw out of the game, he was seen hugging his teammates in the dugout.

The decision to pull off Kershaw also drew a backlash from some Minnesota fans, hoping to see the rarity. After Vesia was seen jogging from the bullpen, a fan sitting behind the plate shouted, “He had a perfect game!”

Kershaw, a three-time NL Sai Young Award winner who started his 15th year with the Dodgers, talked about the decision after the game, which the Dodgers won 7-0. Kershaw said he would like to continue pitching, but called the decision to pull him “the right choice.”

“As much as I wanted to, I dropped 75 pitches in one sim game,” Kersh said Journalists. “I would have liked to have, but the bigger thing.

“I knew my pitch wouldn’t be 100 to 90. It’s hard to get out of a game like that, but as I said, we’re here to win, and that’s the right choice.”

Kershaw also blamed the MLB lockout, noting that he did not take a ball for three months in the offseason. He re-signed with the Dodgers this year after missing nearly two months in 2021 with inflammation in his left arm.

“Every decision I make is in the best interests of the players, their health and the club, because there are a lot of people who are cheering for the Dodgers, not just for today and throwing Clayton a no-hitter, but to win the Dodgers World Series,” Roberts said. To do that, we have to keep him healthy. “

The next game for The Dodgers (3-2) is the home match against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening.

Kershaw threw a no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies on June 18, 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report