Reggie Jackson’s layup propels Clippers to 1-point win over Lakers



Reggie Jackson wasn’t upset to see the Los Angeles Clippers games go down the drain, especially against their arena co-tenants.

“We just want the fans to pay for their money,” he said.

Jackson scored 25 points with four seconds left and the Clippers held on for a 111-110 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

There were four lead changes in the final 30 seconds, including Jackson’s winning basket. Anthony Davis, who led the Lakers with 30 points and 17 rebounds, had a chance to win but missed a moving floater as time ran out.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Davis later became apparently disappointed and said he had seen the shot seven times before heading to the interview room.

“The ball has touched every part of the rim. You can’t look any better,” said Davis, who scored at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in back-to-back games for the seventh time in his career. “The ball was inside, then out. Tough, tough game.”

Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 29 points, with Serge Ibaka adding 20 points and nine rebounds. Morris made six 3-pointers, including one from a left angle that gave the Clippers a 109-108 advantage with 18 seconds left. Before Jackson’s decisive layout, the Lakers regained the lead at Davis’ Dunk.

Jackson – who had 10 points in the last 12 minutes – moved to the midcourt line with an inbound pass. He then descended to the left and overtook Austin Reeves and Russell Westbrook.

“We are confident about how we play and our attitude towards the game,” Jackson said.

The Clippers have won three, trailing by at least 24 points since Jan. 11. But on Thursday they held a 17-point lead with four minutes left in the third quarter before the Lakers started to chip.

Clippers coach Tyrone Lu said: “I thought it was a good chess match.

Owner Monk made 21 points for the Lakers and Westbrook had 17. Monk’s 3-pointer led the Lakers to 108-106 with 28.1 seconds left.

The Clippers have won two of their last three, even their record 27-27. The win gave them a 1 1/2-game lead over the eighth-seeded Lakers in the Western Conference. The Clippers trailed Denver by 2 1/2 games in the sixth round, which could have prevented them from participating in the play-off tournament.

The Lakers (25-28), who have played only one game in the lineup with Davis and LeBron James since December 17, have dropped four of their last five.

“It’s a tough loss because they’re ahead of us,” Davis said. “We have to keep away. There is no moral victory and no one feels sorry for us. We have to find a way.”

The Clippers have won two meetings this season and 30 of their last 37. They had a six-point advantage at halftime and took an 84-67 lead at 10, outscoring the Lakers 24-13 in the first eight minutes of the third quarter. Jackson’s point and Maurice’s eight.

The Lakers trailed 94-78 in the final minutes of the third quarter and took 12 points, including six from Westbrook, to return to the game.

The Clippers were able to regain the lead at 104-97 with 3:27 remaining, with the Lakers gaining eight points in a row with Westbrook’s 11-foot jumper taking a 105-104 lead with 63 seconds left.

There were 11 lead changes and 10 ties in the first half before the Clippers halved the lead at 9-3 to take advantage of the 60-54 halftime.

Tip-INS

Lakers: James misses his fifth game in a row due to a swollen left knee. … Nine of Davis’ 12 field goals came from the Dunks.

Clippers: Ibaka has reached 4,500 defensive rebounds in his career. … Ivica Zubak missed her second game in a row due to a calf injury.

Coming next

Lakers: Hosts of the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Clippers: Host the NBA Champion Milwaukee Box on Sunday.