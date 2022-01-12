Regina Hall Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Regina Hall’s Net Worth and Wage?

Regina Hall is an American actress and producer who has a web price of $6 million. Hall might be finest identified for taking part in Brenda Meeks within the “Scary Film” movie franchise (2000–2006), Corretta Lipp on the Fox sequence “Ally McBeal” (2001–2002), Daybreak Darcy on Showtime’s “Black Monday” (2019–current), and Carmel Schneider within the Hulu miniseries “9 Good Strangers” (2021).

Regina has greater than 50 performing credit to her identify, together with the movies “The Greatest Man” (1999), “Love & Basketball” (2000), “Dying at a Funeral” (2010), “Women Journey” (2017), “Help the Women” (2018), and “The Hate U Give” (2018) and the tv sequence “Regulation & Order: Los Angeles” (2010–2011), “Second Era Wayans” (2013), “Grandfathered” (2015), and “Insecure” (2017). Hall has additionally served as a producer on “Black Monday” and the 2019 movie “Little.” In 2020, her manufacturing firm, RH Damaging, signed a primary-look take care of Showtime and a six-film take care of ViacomCBS.

Early Life

Regina Hall was born Regina Lee Hall on December 12, 1970, in Washington, D.C. Her mom, Ruby, was a trainer, and her father, Odie, labored as an electrician and contractor. Regina attended Immaculata School Excessive Faculty, then she earned an English diploma from New York Metropolis’s Fordham College in 1992. 5 years later, Hall graduated from New York College with a grasp’s diploma in journalism. Shortly after Regina began graduate faculty, her father handed away from a stroke. She mentioned of the tragedy, “It was sudden. And I feel when sudden occasions which are painful occur in your life, you already know, they redirect your course. If you’re younger, you do not grasp the gravity of life. However if you lose somebody that you just spend most of your life with, and also you’re younger, you do. And so I feel that began me eager about what I actually needed to do in life.” Hall determined to enter the leisure business, starting with a visitor look on the observe “The Interview” on the 1996 Sadat X album “Wild Cowboys.”

Profession

In 1997, Regina appeared in her first business and visitor-starred on “New York Undercover.” She made her huge display debut in 1999’s “The Greatest Man,” and the next yr, she appeared in “Love & Basketball” and rose to stardom together with her portrayal of Brenda Meeks within the Keenen Ivory Wayans-directed parody movie “Scary Film.” The movie grossed $278 million in opposition to a $19 million finances, and Hall reprised the position of Brenda in “Scary Film 2” (2001), “Scary Film 3” (2003), and “Scary Film 4” (2006). She additionally reprised her “The Greatest Man” position, Candace “Sweet” Sparks, in 2013’s “The Greatest Man Vacation,” and in February 2021, it was introduced she can be enjoying Sweet once more within the Peacock restricted sequence “The Greatest Man: The Closing Chapters.” From 2001 to 2002, Regina performed Coretta Lipp on “Ally McBeal,” then she appeared within the movies “Malibu’s Most Needed” (2003), “King’s Ransom” (2005), “The Honeymooners” (2005), “Six Months Later” (2005), “Danika” (2006), “First Sunday” (2008), “Superhero Film” (2008), and “Regulation Abiding Citizen” (2009). In 2010, she co-starred with Danny Glover, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Loretta Devine within the remake of the British movie “Dying at a Funeral” and started a recurring position as Deputy D.A. Evelyn Worth on NBC’s “Regulation & Order: Los Angeles.”

Hall appeared within the movie 2012 movie “Assume Like a Man,” and he or she had recurring roles on BET’s “Second Era Wayans” in 2013 and FX’s “Married” and BET’s “Actual Husbands of Hollywood” in 2014. That yr she additionally appeared within the movies “About Final Evening” and “Assume Like a Man Too,” adopted by “Individuals Locations Issues” and “Trip” in 2015. In 2016, Regina had a recurring position on Fox’s “Grandfathered,” appeared within the movies “Barbershop: The Subsequent Lower” and “When the Bough Breaks,” and started a 3-episode stint on ABC’s “Black-ish.” In 2017, she co-starred with Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith within the hit movie ($140.9 million) “Women Journey,” reunited together with her “Scary Film” co-star Marlon Wayans in “Bare,” and had a recurring position as Ninny on HBO’s “Insecure.” In 2018, Hall earned quite a few awards and nominations for her efficiency in “Help the Women,” and he or she appeared within the movie “The Hate U Give,” which is predicated on the Angie Thomas ebook of the identical identify. In 2019, she started starring as Daybreak Darcy on “Black Monday,” appeared within the movies “Little” and “Shaft,” and hosted the BET Awards. In 2021, Regina performed Carmel Schneider within the miniseries “9 Good Strangers” and co-starred with Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Wanda Sykes, and Juliette Lewis within the movie “Breaking Information in Yuba County.”

Private Life

Regina’s mom was identified with the autoimmune illness scleroderma round 2004, and Hall donated to the Scleroderma Analysis Basis and started elevating consciousness concerning the illness. In a 2010 interview with “Capacity Journal,” Hall revealed that she had been volunteering at a convalescent house in Sherman Oaks, working with seniors two days every week. She said, “I feel there must be lots of respect paid to the lives they’ve lived and the teachings they’ve realized. I be taught one thing from them the entire time. One of many nicest issues about it’s that the folks I assist do not know I am an actress in any respect. They only have lots of pleasure that I come and spend time with them.” At age 40, Regina tried to turn out to be a Catholic nun whereas going by way of a foul break-up, however she was one yr older than the reduce-off age. She instructed “The Fader” that she first needed to turn out to be a nun as a youngster in Catholic faculty, saying, “Once I was 14, I actually cherished the nuns. They ran our faculty and had been so good. They did not have to fret about what to put on. I cherished their little quiet time in prayer. It felt serene. I bear in mind they had been having plenty of younger women be part of the convent, and I used to be like, ‘I would love that.'”

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Hall was an honoree on the “Essence” Black Ladies in Hollywood Awards, and he or she received a Chlotrudis Award for Greatest Actress for “Help the Women.” The movie additionally earned her an African-American Movie Critics Affiliation Award, New York Movie Critics Circle Award, and Vancouver Movie Critics Circle Award in addition to nominations from the Austin Movie Critics Affiliation, Black Reel Awards, Chicago Movie Critics Affiliation Awards, Movie Impartial Spirit Awards, Gotham Awards, Indiana Movie Journalists Affiliation, Worldwide On-line Cinema Awards, Nationwide Movie and Tv Awards, Nationwide Society of Movie Critics Awards, New York Movie Critics Circle Awards, On-line Movie Critics Society Awards, San Francisco Movie Critics Circle, Seattle Movie Critics Society, and Toronto Movie Critics Affiliation Awards. Regina received a San Diego Movie Competition Award for Greatest Actress for “Danika” (2006) and a Ladies’s Picture Community Award for Supporting Actress Characteristic Movie for “The Hate U Give” (2019), and Hall and her “The Greatest Man Vacation” co-stars had been named Greatest Ensemble Forged on the 2014 Acapulco Black Movie Competition. In 2021, she received a Highlight Award (Artist of Distinction) for “9 Good Strangers” on the Newport Seashore Movie Competition.

Regina acquired a BET Award nomination for Greatest Actress for “Little” in 2019 and Black Reel Award nominations for Community/Cable – Greatest Supporting Actress for “Disappearing Acts” (2001) and Excellent Actress, TV Film or Restricted Collection for “With This Ring” (2016). She earned Black Reel Awards for Tv for Excellent Visitor Actress, Comedy Collection for “Insecure” (2018) and Excellent Actress, Comedy Collection (2019) and Excellent Supporting Actress, Comedy Collection (2020) for “Black Monday.” Hall has additionally acquired six NAACP Picture Award nominations: Excellent Supporting Actress in a Comedy Collection for “Ally McBeal” (2003) and “Black Monday” (2020), Excellent Supporting Actress in a Movement Image for “Women Journey” (2018) and “The Hate U Give” (2019), Excellent Host in a Actuality/Actuality Competitors, Sport Present or Selection (Collection or Particular) – Particular person or Ensemble for “BET Awards 2019” (2020), and Excellent Actress in a Comedy Collection for “Black Monday” (2021).