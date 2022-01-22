Regina King’s Son, Ian Alexander Jr., Dead At 26



Regina King has introduced the loss of life of her 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander Jr.

“Our household is devastated on the deepest degree by the lack of Ian,” the Oscar-winning actor and director stated in an announcement shared with a number of media retailers on Friday. “He’s such a vibrant gentle who cared so deeply in regards to the happiness of others. Our household asks for respectful consideration throughout this personal time. Thanks.”

Alexander Jr., an artist and DJ, was King’s solely little one with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. He died simply two days after turning 26. No explanation for loss of life or different particulars got. The information prompted a flood of tributes on Twitter.

(function () { 'use strict'; document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { document.body.addEventListener('click', function(event) { fbq('track', "Click"); }); }); })();

#Regina #Kings #Son #Ian #Alexander #Dead