Regina King’s son, musician Ian Alexander Jr., dies by suicide at 26

LOS ANGELES — Actor and director Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died by suicide, her consultant confirmed to CNN Saturday.He was 26.

“Our household is devastated at the deepest stage by the lack of Ian. He’s such a vibrant mild who cared so deeply in regards to the happiness of others. Our household asks for respectful consideration throughout this personal time,” an announcement from King offered by her consultant mentioned.Alexander was a musician and DJ. He carried out as “Desduné,” in keeping with his Instagram web page. He had launched a brand new single, “Inexperienced Eyes,” on Jan. 7 and had performances scheduled in Los Angeles later this month.

He was King’s solely youngster, whom she shared along with her ex-husband, report producer Ian Alexander Sr.

King’s son paid tribute to his mother on her birthday final yr.

“Completely satisfied birthday to my co, so extraordinarily pleased with you and impressed by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To have the ability to watch you’re taking this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is one thing i’ll without end be thankful for. However to have you ever as my mom is the best present I might ask for. To be all that you’re whereas at all times having the time to be there, love and assist me unconditionally is actually outstanding.”

King spoke in regards to the deep love she had for her son in a 2011 interview with CNN.

“I get emotional as a result of my son is an incredible younger man, and it took me to be a mom for me to understand how unimaginable of a lady [my mother] is,” King mentioned. “You do not know what unconditional love is. You might say you do, but when you do not have a baby, you do not know what that’s. However once you expertise it, it’s the most fulfilling ever. So, that’s the best half about me. Being a mother to Ian.”

In case you are scuffling with ideas of suicide, or frightened a few pal or cherished one, assist is out there. Name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK], or textual content TALK to 741-741 without spending a dime confidential emotional assist 24 hours a day 7 days every week.

