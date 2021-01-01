Regional and mainstream movies on ott: Movie releases on OTT platform: Regional movies are also being screened on OTT platform.

In recent times, there has been a lot of talk about ‘Miss India’, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, ‘Kernan’, ‘Navras’, South Indian and other regional films in Hindi. One of the major reasons for this is that now due to OTT these films are moving out of their state and reaching audiences all over the world. In such a scenario, it would not be wrong to say that OTT bridged the gap between regional and mainstream films.

I saw the movies ‘Miss India’, ‘Pava Kadagal’, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, ‘Kernan’ and loved them all. Suggest the names of such better South Indian films on OTT. When Priyanka, a resident of Mayur Vihar, recently posted this on Facebook, people shared a list of all the films like ‘Super Deluxe’, ‘Nayattu’, ‘Kuruthi’, ‘Drishyam 2’ in the comment box. Some time ago, Hindi film director Hansal Mehta was seen on Twitter praising the Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’. At the same time, regional films like ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’, ‘The Shishya’ and ‘Navras’, which have recently hit OTT, have also become a topic of discussion among Hindi film lovers.

In such a scenario, it would not be wrong to say that regional language films, which were once confined to our states, are now gaining ground in the hearts of audiences across the country, and the credit goes to the third screen, the OTT. . Over the past few years, OTT has reached out to its doorsteps. At the same time, with the closure of cinemas in the country after the Corona epidemic last year, the way many Bollywood films turned directly to OTT, as well as Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali films also reached OTT directly and to see good content from it. In the last one and a half years, the number of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi craze Bengali films has increased in all the states of the country including Delhi, Mumbai and UP.

Regional films writing success stories on OTT

The success of regional films on OTT can also be measured by their increasing number of releases. This Friday, Vijay Sethupati’s ‘Tughlaq Darbar’ (Tamil-Telugu) on Netflix, ‘Tak Jagdish’ (Telugu) on Amazon Mazon Prime video, cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s first science fiction film ‘Dikkiluna’ (Tamil) on Zee Five and ‘Net’ on (Telugu) Is displayed. At the same time, next week’s ‘Maestro’ (Telugu), a remake of Andhdhun on Disney Hotstar, Vijay Sethupati and Tapsi Pannu’s multilingual film ‘Annabel Sethupati’, Amy Virk-Sonam Bajwa’s hit Punjabi film ‘Puda’ Zee Five and Chatterjee on Parambrata, Bengali movie ‘Samantral’ is coming.

Raunak is slowly returning to the theaters, these movies can make money at the box office!

Audiences are enjoying content in many languages

Prateeksha Rao, Director Films and Licensing, Netflix India, says, “This is an exciting time when content in any language can be successful anywhere. Viewers on Netflix are enjoying content in many languages ​​like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam. ‘Jagme Thandiram’ (Tamil), ‘Nayattu’ (Malayalam), ‘Andhagram’ (Tamil), ‘The Shishya’ (Marathi), ‘Anthalji Navras’ (Tamil), ‘Pitta Katlu’ (Telugu), ‘Pava Kadagal’ Regional films like ‘Tamil’, ‘Cinema Bandi’ (Telugu), ‘Mandela’ (Tamil) received good response not only in India but also in many other countries. We see a huge love around the world for regional films on our platform. For example, in the first week of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchpekesh’s collection Navras, more than 40 per cent of the viewers were from outside India. Dhanush starrer ‘Jagme Thandiram’ got the same number of viewers abroad in its first week. The film was dubbed in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese. Netflix’s top 10 segment shows what people at home and abroad are enjoying watching. Navras was in the top ten in 10 countries including Malaysia, Sri Lanka, while ‘Jagme Thandiram’ was in the top 10 in 12 countries including Malaysia, UAE, Singapore, Bangladesh. Also, we are expanding and improving our list of regional movies in the near future. Allu Arjun’s films ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramallu’ (Telugu), ‘Kannam Kannam Kolayadithal’ (Tamil), ‘Kappel’ (Malayalam), ‘Miss India’ (Telugu) also received good response on the site last year.

50% of the audience is out of their homes

At the same time, a spokesperson for Amazon Mazon Prime Video says, ‘Our regional language films like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada have broken all the records of the audience. What is special is that 50 per cent of the audience for these films comes from outside their home state. Recently released on our platform, ‘Narappa’ (Telugu), ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ (Tamil) and ‘Malik’ (Malayalam) South Indian films have been seen in 3200 cities in the country and in more than 150 foreign countries. Marathi films like Photo Prem and Well Done Baby were appreciated by the audience all over the world. After the success of ‘Malik’, ‘Drishyam’, ‘Surarai’, ‘Potaru’, ‘Kuruthi’, ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’, ‘Narappa’, we are bringing good regional films going forward.

Which film will be released on Diwali? The South and Hollywood have already planted islands

No language, now viewers see good content

According to a spokesperson for Amazon Prime Video, viewers now prefer good content rather than language. He says, “Today’s audience wants to see unique and experimental content, so they are ready to go out with the convenience of their language. Now the audience does not see the language barrier for good stories. If the story is strong, different and original, the audience likes One of the major reasons for this change is that in the past, South Indian or regional films had very limited releases outside their domestic markets, but OTT has brought them to audiences around the world.

OTT bridges the language gap

Actress Shweta Prasad Basu says that earlier regional films were not screened in cinemas of other states, so people could not enter these films, but with the advent of OTT, audiences are watching movies of every language, every region, every country. Especially on OTT, they are brought up with different language subtitles, so the lines of language, region are blurred.

