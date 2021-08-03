registration begins for DU graduate programs

DU Admission 2021: The online registration process for Delhi University undergraduate programs has started. For this, students will also need many necessary documents.

New Delhi. Delhi University has started the admission process (DU Admission 2021) for its undergraduate programs today. Let us inform that earlier the time was fixed at 3 pm but the official website started working from 8 pm onwards.

Register on this website

The application or registration form is available at du.ac.in, uod.admissions.ac.in. Like last year, this year also the university has introduced single form application, which means that students will not have to apply separately for different colleges or departments and only one registration form will enable them to apply for all courses, courses, courses based on merit. Will qualify for colleges.

Registration for Undergraduate #Admissions2021 @univofdelhi begin…

Click on the link below….https://t.co/240ZLuNx8d — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) August 2, 2021

Students who have passed class 12th or are waiting for their 12th results can register with DU for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges. The application form link will be activated soon on du.ac.in.

Applications are being sought for a total of 70,000 seats. Like last year, this year also the application, registration and admission process is to be done online. DU has launched a new website to ensure easy online admission.

It is worth noting that this year the result of each board has been almost 100%. Even the CBSE board result has been above 95 percent. In such a situation, speculations are being made that the cut off of Delhi University is going to touch the sky. Let us tell you that last time also the cut off of DU went above hundred percent.

how to apply

• Go to ugadmissions.uod.ac.in

• Click on New Registration option

• Log-in using credentials

• Create a User ID and Password

• Login and fill the form

• Upload the required documents

• After that fill the application form

• Fill the form fee and submit it.

Which documents are necessary

• Scanned copy of passport size photograph

• Scanned copy of applicant’s signature

• Self-attested scanned copies of class 10 pass certificate / mark sheet containing date of birth

• Self attested copy of class 12 mark sheet

• Class 12 Provisional/Original Certificate

•Character certificate from the institution last attended

• Transfer certificate and migration certificate from school/college

• SC / ST / PWD / CW / KM certificate, if applicable

• OBC certificate, if applicable

• EWS certificate, if applicable

• Self attested copy of Sports and/or ECA certificate, if applicable

• Students not appearing in compulsory English will have to submit a certificate that they have passed English as a second language till class 10

• Scanned copy of the University’s online registration form with the University’s centralized registration number