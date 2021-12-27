Registration for CLAT 2022: Registration for CLAT 2022 exam will start from tomorrow, find out here Eligibility and Exam Pattern – Announcement that CLAT 2022 will start from 1st January

Highlights The CLAT exam will be held on May 8.

Forms for the exam will be filled from tomorrow.

Applications will run until March 31, 2022.

The consortium of National Law University has announced the dates of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for 2022. The CLAT 2022 exam will be held on May 8 and online application will start from January 1, 2022. The law entrance exam is taken for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs. The application portal for CLAT will be open till March 31, 2022. The CLAT application form will be published on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.



For CLAT UG, students are required to score 45% or its equivalent in the Eligibility Test and 50% for CLAT PG. However, there is relaxation for students in the reserved category.

The team has hosted two Tests for the first time in 2022. He has increased the CLAT counseling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000. Counseling fee for reserved class students will be Rs. 20,000.

This is the first time CLAT has been held twice a year. CLAT 2022 will be on 8th May and CLAT-2023 will be on 18th December 2022. CLAT will be held for admission to 22 National Law Universities that offer 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programs.

Eligibility for CLAT



Candidates who have passed 12th or sat the board exam are eligible to apply for UG-CLAT 2022, while candidates who have completed LLB or are in final year of LLB program can apply for CLAT LLM Huh.

Here is a sample CLAT exam

The following is a sample of CLAT 2021-

Maximum score – 150

CLAT 2021 Exam Duration – 120 minutes

Objective type questions – 150 questions of 1 mark each

Negative Marking – 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Also read: CLAT 2021: Learn 5 tips to complete the CLAT exam at once