Education

Registration for JEE Main 2022 starts at jeemain.nta.nic.in, learn how to apply and schedule here

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Registration for JEE Main 2022 starts at jeemain.nta.nic.in, learn how to apply and schedule here
Written by admin
Registration for JEE Main 2022 starts at jeemain.nta.nic.in, learn how to apply and schedule here

Registration for JEE Main 2022 starts at jeemain.nta.nic.in, learn how to apply and schedule here

This is good news for candidates preparing for JEE Main 2022 exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2022 from today (March 1, 2022). Candidates who want to appear for this year’s exam can apply online by visiting the official website of NTA JEE jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for registration is March 31, 2022.

The JEE Main 2022 notification was released on February 1, 2022. According to the notification issued, the JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted in two sessions. JEE Main Session 1 Exam will be held on 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 April 2022. Session-2 exams will be held on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 May 2022. Exam city information and tickets will be uploaded on the official website one week before the exam.

JEE Main Papers 1 and 2 will be taken for admission to these courses.
JEE Main 2022 is organized for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and architectural courses across the country in higher science institutes including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT). Paper 1 will be B.Tech paper and Paper 2 will be Bachelor of Architect and Bachelor of Planning. BArch and BPlanning papers will be organized separately as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. Paper 1 for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for admission to BE and BTech courses will be taken on computer based basis. The math and aptitude test will be general for Paper 2A and Paper 2B, while the drawing test and planning will be for architecture and biplanning courses, respectively.
READ Also  Freelance Jobs After 12th: Top Freelancing Jobs: Here are the top 8 freelancing jobs, you will earn big money sitting at home

The JEE Main Examination will be conducted in these languages
According to an official statement, JEE Main 2022 will be held in Hindi, English and Gujarati in addition to Indian languages, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

Who can apply?
Educational Qualifications: Candidate should have passed Class XII or equivalent examination in 2020, 2021 or JEE Main Examination in 2022. However, candidates who have passed 12th in 2019 cannot sit for the exam. Speaking of age limits, there is no age limit for JEE Main to sit.

Learn how to register JEE Main online
Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Register for JEE (Main) 2022’ link in the latest update on the home page.
Step 3: A new page will open, click on the ‘New Registration’ option here.
Step 4: Register using the requested details and set the password.
Step 5: Now login using the generated credentials.
Step 6: Fill in the JEE Main 2022 form and upload the relevant documents.
Step 7: Submit the application fee.
Step 8: Your JEE Main 2022 will be registered, your form will be submitted.

Top 10 most difficult exams: These are the most difficult exams in the world. NBT life

#Registration #JEE #Main #starts #jeemainntanicin #learn #apply #schedule

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ias Success Story: UPSC Success Story: Rajdeep did not give up even after his father's death, 5th time IAS happened, chanted mantra of success

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment