Registration for JEE Main 2022 starts at jeemain.nta.nic.in, learn how to apply and schedule here

This is good news for candidates preparing for JEE Main 2022 exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2022 from today (March 1, 2022). Candidates who want to appear for this year’s exam can apply online by visiting the official website of NTA JEE jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date for registration is March 31, 2022.The JEE Main 2022 notification was released on February 1, 2022. According to the notification issued, the JEE Main 2022 exam will be conducted in two sessions. JEE Main Session 1 Exam will be held on 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 April 2022. Session-2 exams will be held on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 May 2022. Exam city information and tickets will be uploaded on the official website one week before the exam.JEE Main 2022 is organized for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and architectural courses across the country in higher science institutes including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT). Paper 1 will be B.Tech paper and Paper 2 will be Bachelor of Architect and Bachelor of Planning. BArch and BPlanning papers will be organized separately as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively. Paper 1 for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for admission to BE and BTech courses will be taken on computer based basis. The math and aptitude test will be general for Paper 2A and Paper 2B, while the drawing test and planning will be for architecture and biplanning courses, respectively.

The JEE Main Examination will be conducted in these languages

According to an official statement, JEE Main 2022 will be held in Hindi, English and Gujarati in addition to Indian languages, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu.

Who can apply?

Educational Qualifications: Candidate should have passed Class XII or equivalent examination in 2020, 2021 or JEE Main Examination in 2022. However, candidates who have passed 12th in 2019 cannot sit for the exam. Speaking of age limits, there is no age limit for JEE Main to sit.

Learn how to register JEE Main online

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register for JEE (Main) 2022’ link in the latest update on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the ‘New Registration’ option here.

Step 4: Register using the requested details and set the password.

Step 5: Now login using the generated credentials.

Step 6: Fill in the JEE Main 2022 form and upload the relevant documents.

Step 7: Submit the application fee.

Step 8: Your JEE Main 2022 will be registered, your form will be submitted.