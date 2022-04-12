Registration for KCET 2022 started today, so fill out the application form

Step Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the registration process (KCET 2022 Registration 🙂 for Karnataka UGCET or KCET 2022 from today. Candidates who want to apply for this exam (Karnataka CET 2022 Registration) can do so by visiting the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The registration process for UGCET was earlier scheduled to start from April 5, but on April 6, KEA issued a notification that the registration process would start from April 12.KCET 2022 will be held on 16, 17 and 18 June. The KCET 2022 Biology and Mathematics papers will be on June 16 and the Physics and Chemistry papers on June 17. Kannada language test will be held on 18th June. KCET or Karnataka UGCET is a state level entrance test for admission to engineering, pharmacy and some other degree level professional courses.

KCET 2021 Exam: Learn How To Apply



Step 1: Candidates should first visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: Click on the application form link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter personal details, educational qualifications and other required details here.

Step 4: Enter your registration number or application number.

Step 5: Upload a scanned passport size photo and signature.

Step 6: Submit application fee.

Step 7: Your form will be submitted as soon as the fee is collected, take a printout of the confirmation page for further reference.

KCET 2022 Registration: These documents will be required



Details of Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam

Tenth marksheet

Scanned image of signature, recent passport size photo

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar card

Parent’s signature / left thumb print