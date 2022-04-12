Registration for KCET 2022 started today, so fill out the application form
KCET 2022 will be held on 16, 17 and 18 June. The KCET 2022 Biology and Mathematics papers will be on June 16 and the Physics and Chemistry papers on June 17. Kannada language test will be held on 18th June. KCET or Karnataka UGCET is a state level entrance test for admission to engineering, pharmacy and some other degree level professional courses.
KCET 2021 Exam: Learn How To Apply
Step 1: Candidates should first visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Step 2: Click on the application form link on the home page.
Step 3: Enter personal details, educational qualifications and other required details here.
Step 4: Enter your registration number or application number.
Step 5: Upload a scanned passport size photo and signature.
Step 6: Submit application fee.
Step 7: Your form will be submitted as soon as the fee is collected, take a printout of the confirmation page for further reference.
KCET 2022 Registration: These documents will be required
- Details of Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam
- Tenth marksheet
- Scanned image of signature, recent passport size photo
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar card
- Parent’s signature / left thumb print
