Registration for NEET begins, keep these things in mind, NTA NEET 2021 Registration exam is on 12th September

NTA NEET 2021 Registration begins: The registration process for NEET UG exam has started from 5 pm on Tuesday at ntaneet.nic.in. NEET exam will be held on September 12.

NTA NEET 2021: The process of registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2021 has started from today i.e. 13th July at 5 PM. This was announced by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. As per the announcement NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted on 12th September 2021. Candidates can get detailed information about this by visiting the official website ntaneet.nic.in. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in government medical colleges.

Candidates should not make these mistakes

Candidates should prepare soft copies of necessary documents before applying. Don’t forget to ignore the size or format prescribed by NTA. While depositing the fee, keep in mind that you follow the prescribed procedure, attach only the copies of your identity card proofs, whose hard copy can also be provided. Double check the spelling of your name and center etc properly, do not save without checking. Pay special attention to the format of the photo. Upload the certificate in the requested size and format only. Do not update photos of documents of different size. Doing so may result in cancellation of the application.

Documents required for NEET 2021

Candidate’s photograph, own signature, left hand thumb impression, class 10 mark sheet, class 10 pass certificate, class 12 mark sheet, class 12 pass certificate, id proof aadhar card etc.

apply like this

To start the registration process, candidates first visit the official website of NEET at nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in. Log in and fill NEET application form 2021. Upload photograph, signature and other documents. Pay the NEET application fee. You can also take a print out of the application form for future reference.

NEET UG 2021 exam to be held in 198 cities

The exam will be conducted in 198 cities to follow social distancing during the exam. In the year 2020, this exam was conducted in 155 cities. This time the number of examination centers has also been increased due to Corona. All the candidates will be given a face mask at the examination center to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

NEET UG 2021 Application Fee

The application fee for general category students is Rs 1500, for EWS Rs 1400 and for other categories Rs 800. Candidates should note that at the time of registration, candidates belonging to categories like SC/ST/OBC will also have to submit proof of relevant reservation.

NTA will soon release the admit card for the exam. The exam will be held on September 12, so admit cards can be issued a week before. Earlier this exam was to be conducted on August 01, but now it is not possible to take applications from the candidates and conduct the exam by issuing admit cards in the remaining time.

