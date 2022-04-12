Registration for REET 2022 will start from April 18 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, check latest update – REET 2022 registration
The REET exam will be conducted for 62,000 posts
Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced in a tweet on December 30, 2021 that ‘REET 2022 exam for primary and upper primary teachers will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. On February 7, he (Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot) announced to conduct examinations for 62,000 posts instead of the existing 32,000.
Don’t pay any application fee, know the passing marks
No application fee will be charged from the old candidates for the newly conducted REET 2022 exam and all the facilities provided to the candidates during the REET exam will be made available again. In order to pass the REET exam, general category candidates need to get at least 60% marks while SC, ST candidates need to get 36% marks.
Who can take the reet test?
Candidates who want to apply for REET exam must have a degree of education and it also varies according to the position applied for. There is no upper age limit for this examination. Candidates should be at least 18 years of age as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Board. More details can be found in the detailed notification of REET 2022, which will be published on the website soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.
Recently, Rajasthan Education (Primary and Secondary) Minister BD Kalla has issued revised examination plan for REET Paper-1 and Paper-2. He tweeted and advised to prepare according to the new REET syllabus and exam pattern. For new exam methods, syllabus and exam plan, click here.
If you want to become a government teacher, follow this process
