There are various college students in Odisha who wish to pursue increased schooling however due to their monetary situation, they’re unable to pursue their dream of getting educated correctly. Protecting the monetary situation of such college students in thoughts the Authorities of Odisha has launched Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana. Via this scheme, the federal government goes to supply loans to college students for increased schooling. By studying this text you’re going to get all of the vital particulars concerning this scheme like what’s Kalinga sikhya Sathi Yojana? its goal, advantages, options, eligibility standards, required paperwork, utility process, and so on. So in case you are to seize each single element concerning the scheme then you’re requested to learn this text very rigorously until the top.

About Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana 2021

The chief minister of Odisha Mr. Naveen Patnaik has launched Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana on twenty seventh June 2016 for the scholars of Odisha who wish to pursue increased schooling. The federal government goes to supply instructional loans as much as Rs 10 lakh by way of this scheme at solely a 1% charge of curiosity. The stability curiosity will probably be paid by the Greater Training Division of the federal government of Odisha. By the implementation of this scheme, the monetary burden of schooling on the dad and mom in addition to on college students will probably be lowered. All of the programs like regulation, administration, engineering, drugs, and so on will probably be lined underneath this scheme.

If the mortgage quantity is as much as Rs 7.5 lakh then the compensation interval of the mortgage is 10 years and if the mortgage is as much as Rs 10 lakh then the compensation interval will probably be 15 years. College students can avail of loans underneath the Yojana from scheduled banks.

Particulars Associated To Loan Quantity Below Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

Most Quantity Rs 10 Lakh Minimal Quantity No Minimal Restrict Reimbursement Interval 10 Years In Case Of Loan Upto Rs 7.5 Lakh And 15 Years In Case Of Loan Upto Rs 10 Lakh Price Of Curiosity 1%

Key Highlights Of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

Identify Of The Scheme Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana Launched By Chief Minister Of Odisha Mr Naveen Patnaik Beneficiary College students Of Odisha Goal To Present Instructional Loan Official Web site Click on Right here Yr 2021 State Odisha Scheme Sort Authorities Scheme Software Sort On-line/Offline Loan Quantity Upto Rs 10 Lakh Reimbursement Interval 10 Years In Case Of Loan Upto Rs 7.5 Lakh And 15 Years In Case Of Loan Upto Rs 10 Lakh Price Of Curiosity 1%

Goal Of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

The principle goal of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana is to supply instructional loans so that each one these college students who wish to pursue increased schooling however resulting from their monetary situation are unable to take action can get the possibility to check additional. With the assistance of this scheme, the monetary burden on dad and mom and college students will probably be lowered. Now the residents of Orissa will be capable to pursue their schooling due to the Yojana as per their curiosity which is able to improve the literacy ratio within the state. This scheme may even play an vital function in producing employment within the nation as increasingly more college students will turn into educated as a result of implementation of this scheme which is able to mechanically generate employment.

Record Of Banks Offering Kalinga sikhya Sathi Yojana

Serial Quantity Identify Of Banks 1. Allahabad Financial institution 2. Andhra Financial institution 3. Financial institution of Baroda 4. Financial institution of India 5. Financial institution of Maharashtra 6. Bharatiya Mahila Financial institution 7. Canara Financial institution 8. Central Financial institution 9. Central Financial institution of India 10. Dena Financial institution 11. IDBI Financial institution 12. India financial institution 13. Indian Abroad Financial institution 14. Oriental Financial institution of commerce 15. Punjab and Sind Financial institution 16. Punjab Nationwide Financial institution 17. State Financial institution of Bikaner and Jaipur 18. State Financial institution of Hyderabad 19. State Financial institution of India 20. State Financial institution of Mysore 21. State Financial institution of Travancore 22. Syndicate Financial institution 23. UCO Financial institution 24. Union Financial institution of India 25. United Financial institution of India 26. Vijaya Financial institution 27. Axis Financial institution restricted 28. Bandhan Financial institution 29. Metropolis union Financial institution 30. DCB 31. Federal Financial institution 32. HDFC Financial institution 33. ICICI Financial institution 34. Indusland Financial institution 35. Karnataka Financial institution 36. Karur Vyasya Financial institution 37. Mahindra Financial institution Field 38. Lakshmi Vilas Financial institution 39. Customary chartered Financial institution 40. The South India financial institution restricted 41. Sure Financial institution 42. Odisha State cooperative Financial institution

Advantages And Options of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

The chief minister of Odisha Mr. Naveen Patnaik has launch Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

This scheme was launched on 27 June 2016 for the scholar of Odisha who needs to pursue increased schooling

Via this scheme, the federal government supplies monetary help to college students within the type of instructional loans as much as Rs 10 lakh

The beneficiary is required to pay solely a 1% charge of curiosity on the quantity of the mortgage

All of the programs like medical, engineering, regulation, administration, and so on will probably be lined underneath this scheme

The stability charge of curiosity will probably be paid by the upper schooling division of the Authorities of Odisha

If the mortgage quantity is as much as Rs 7.5 lac then the compensation interval of this mortgage is 10 years

If the mortgage quantity is as much as Rs 10 lakh then the compensation interval of this mortgage is 15 years

Instructional mortgage underneath this Yojana could be availed from scheduled banks

Solely the residents of Odisha can apply underneath this scheme

The annual household earnings of the applicant should not be greater than Rs 600000 each year

The rate of interest is zero throughout the moratorium interval underneath this scheme

Curiosity Subvention in Moratorium Interval of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

The moratorium interval is a time interval through which the borrower is just not obliged to make any sort of compensation of the mortgage. On this interval the borrower is just not required to make any cost of EMI. That is principally a sort of ready interval. For instructional loans the moratorium interval is the interval in fact together with one yr. It varies from financial institution to financial institution. Below this Yojana the federal government supplies monetary help by subventing the curiosity of compensation and moratorium interval after the course of scholar is accomplished.

Eligibility Standards Of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

Applicant have to be everlasting resident of Odisha

The annual household earnings of the applicant should not be greater than 6 lakh each year

Applicant should not be getting profit of comparable scheme from Central or state authorities

The phrases and circumstances of the mortgage will probably be as per norms of particular person schedule banks

The financial institution maintain the authority to course of the mortgage utility

Required Paperwork To Apply For Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

aadhar card

PAN card

Financial institution passbook

Earnings certificates

Marksheet of final handed examination

Ration card

Cell quantity

Passport measurement {photograph}

Process To Apply Below Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

To begin with go to the official web site of the Greater Training Division, Authorities of Odisha

of the Greater Training Division, Authorities of Odisha The house web page will open earlier than you

After that, you need to click on on the register

A brand new web page will open earlier than you

On this new web page you need to enter the next data:-

After that you need to click on on submit

Now you need to click on on the login

After that, you need to click on on the scholar login

Now you need to enter your e mail id, password, and captcha code

After that, you need to click on on the login

Now you need to click on on apply underneath this scheme

After that utility type will seem earlier than you

On this utility type, you need to enter all of the required particulars like your identify, e mail, telephone quantity, and so on

After that, you need to add all of the vital paperwork

Now you need to click on on submit

By following this process you possibly can apply for the Yojana

Process To Login On The Portal

The homepage will open earlier than you

On the house web page have been required to click on on the login

The next choices will seem earlier than you

It’s important to click on on the choice of your selection

After that, you need to enter a username, password, and captcha code

Now you need to click on on the login

By following this process you possibly can log in to the portal

Offline Software Process Of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana

To begin with, go to the closest financial institution

Now on the inquiry window ask for the Kalinga sikhya Sathi Yojana utility type

Now duly fill this utility type by coming into all of the required particulars like your identify, e mail id, cellular quantity, and so on

After that connect all of the required paperwork to this utility type

Now submit this utility type to the identical financial institution

By following this process you possibly can apply for the Yojana

Process To Lodge Grievance

Grievance type will seem earlier than you

On this grievance type you’re required to enter the next particulars:-

After that you’re required to click on on submit

By following this process you possibly can lodge a grievance

Process To Search For Loans

Now you need to enter your e mail id, password, and captcha code

After that, you need to click on on the login

Now you need to click on on the seek for mortgage hyperlink

The listing of all of the out there loans will probably be displayed in your pc display screen

Contact Particulars

Via this text we now have supplied you all of the vital particulars concerning Kalinga sikhya Sathi Yojana. If you’re nonetheless dealing with any sort of downside then you possibly can contact the helpline quantity or write an e mail with the intention to clear up your downside. The contact quantity and e mail ID is as follows:-