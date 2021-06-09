Registration & Login, Search For Loan
Odisha Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana Apply | Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana Registration | Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Scheme Search For Loan | Odisha Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana Software Kind
There are various college students in Odisha who wish to pursue increased schooling however due to their monetary situation, they’re unable to pursue their dream of getting educated correctly. Protecting the monetary situation of such college students in thoughts the Authorities of Odisha has launched Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana. Via this scheme, the federal government goes to supply loans to college students for increased schooling. By studying this text you’re going to get all of the vital particulars concerning this scheme like what’s Kalinga sikhya Sathi Yojana? its goal, advantages, options, eligibility standards, required paperwork, utility process, and so on. So in case you are to seize each single element concerning the scheme then you’re requested to learn this text very rigorously until the top.
About Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana 2021
The chief minister of Odisha Mr. Naveen Patnaik has launched Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana on twenty seventh June 2016 for the scholars of Odisha who wish to pursue increased schooling. The federal government goes to supply instructional loans as much as Rs 10 lakh by way of this scheme at solely a 1% charge of curiosity. The stability curiosity will probably be paid by the Greater Training Division of the federal government of Odisha. By the implementation of this scheme, the monetary burden of schooling on the dad and mom in addition to on college students will probably be lowered. All of the programs like regulation, administration, engineering, drugs, and so on will probably be lined underneath this scheme.
If the mortgage quantity is as much as Rs 7.5 lakh then the compensation interval of the mortgage is 10 years and if the mortgage is as much as Rs 10 lakh then the compensation interval will probably be 15 years. College students can avail of loans underneath the Yojana from scheduled banks.
Prerana Scholarship
Particulars Associated To Loan Quantity Below Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
|Most Quantity
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Minimal Quantity
|No Minimal Restrict
|Reimbursement Interval
|10 Years In Case Of Loan Upto Rs 7.5 Lakh And 15 Years In Case Of Loan Upto Rs 10 Lakh
|Price Of Curiosity
|1%
Key Highlights Of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
|Identify Of The Scheme
|Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
|Launched By
|Chief Minister Of Odisha Mr Naveen Patnaik
|Beneficiary
|College students Of Odisha
|Goal
|To Present Instructional Loan
|Official Web site
|Click on Right here
|Yr
|2021
|State
|Odisha
|Scheme Sort
|Authorities Scheme
|Software Sort
|On-line/Offline
|Loan Quantity
|Upto Rs 10 Lakh
|Reimbursement Interval
|10 Years In Case Of Loan Upto Rs 7.5 Lakh And 15 Years In Case Of Loan Upto Rs 10 Lakh
|Price Of Curiosity
|1%
Odisha Scholarship
Goal Of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
The principle goal of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana is to supply instructional loans so that each one these college students who wish to pursue increased schooling however resulting from their monetary situation are unable to take action can get the possibility to check additional. With the assistance of this scheme, the monetary burden on dad and mom and college students will probably be lowered. Now the residents of Orissa will be capable to pursue their schooling due to the Yojana as per their curiosity which is able to improve the literacy ratio within the state. This scheme may even play an vital function in producing employment within the nation as increasingly more college students will turn into educated as a result of implementation of this scheme which is able to mechanically generate employment.
Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana
Record Of Banks Offering Kalinga sikhya Sathi Yojana
|Serial Quantity
|Identify Of Banks
|1.
|Allahabad Financial institution
|2.
|Andhra Financial institution
|3.
|Financial institution of Baroda
|4.
|Financial institution of India
|5.
|Financial institution of Maharashtra
|6.
|Bharatiya Mahila Financial institution
|7.
|Canara Financial institution
|8.
|Central Financial institution
|9.
|Central Financial institution of India
|10.
|Dena Financial institution
|11.
|IDBI Financial institution
|12.
|India financial institution
|13.
|Indian Abroad Financial institution
|14.
|Oriental Financial institution of commerce
|15.
|Punjab and Sind Financial institution
|16.
|Punjab Nationwide Financial institution
|17.
|State Financial institution of Bikaner and Jaipur
|18.
|State Financial institution of Hyderabad
|19.
|State Financial institution of India
|20.
|State Financial institution of Mysore
|21.
|State Financial institution of Travancore
|22.
|Syndicate Financial institution
|23.
|UCO Financial institution
|24.
|Union Financial institution of India
|25.
|United Financial institution of India
|26.
|Vijaya Financial institution
|27.
|Axis Financial institution restricted
|28.
|Bandhan Financial institution
|29.
|Metropolis union Financial institution
|30.
|DCB
|31.
|Federal Financial institution
|32.
|HDFC Financial institution
|33.
|ICICI Financial institution
|34.
|Indusland Financial institution
|35.
|Karnataka Financial institution
|36.
|Karur Vyasya Financial institution
|37.
|Mahindra Financial institution Field
|38.
|Lakshmi Vilas Financial institution
|39.
|Customary chartered Financial institution
|40.
|The South India financial institution restricted
|41.
|Sure Financial institution
|42.
|Odisha State cooperative Financial institution
Advantages And Options of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
- The chief minister of Odisha Mr. Naveen Patnaik has launch Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
- This scheme was launched on 27 June 2016 for the scholar of Odisha who needs to pursue increased schooling
- Via this scheme, the federal government supplies monetary help to college students within the type of instructional loans as much as Rs 10 lakh
- The beneficiary is required to pay solely a 1% charge of curiosity on the quantity of the mortgage
- All of the programs like medical, engineering, regulation, administration, and so on will probably be lined underneath this scheme
- The stability charge of curiosity will probably be paid by the upper schooling division of the Authorities of Odisha
- If the mortgage quantity is as much as Rs 7.5 lac then the compensation interval of this mortgage is 10 years
- If the mortgage quantity is as much as Rs 10 lakh then the compensation interval of this mortgage is 15 years
- Instructional mortgage underneath this Yojana could be availed from scheduled banks
- Solely the residents of Odisha can apply underneath this scheme
- The annual household earnings of the applicant should not be greater than Rs 600000 each year
- The rate of interest is zero throughout the moratorium interval underneath this scheme
Curiosity Subvention in Moratorium Interval of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
The moratorium interval is a time interval through which the borrower is just not obliged to make any sort of compensation of the mortgage. On this interval the borrower is just not required to make any cost of EMI. That is principally a sort of ready interval. For instructional loans the moratorium interval is the interval in fact together with one yr. It varies from financial institution to financial institution. Below this Yojana the federal government supplies monetary help by subventing the curiosity of compensation and moratorium interval after the course of scholar is accomplished.
Eligibility Standards Of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
- Applicant have to be everlasting resident of Odisha
- The annual household earnings of the applicant should not be greater than 6 lakh each year
- Applicant should not be getting profit of comparable scheme from Central or state authorities
- The phrases and circumstances of the mortgage will probably be as per norms of particular person schedule banks
- The financial institution maintain the authority to course of the mortgage utility
Required Paperwork To Apply For Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
- aadhar card
- PAN card
- Financial institution passbook
- Earnings certificates
- Marksheet of final handed examination
- Ration card
- Cell quantity
- Passport measurement {photograph}
Process To Apply Below Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
- To begin with go to the official web site of the Greater Training Division, Authorities of Odisha
- The house web page will open earlier than you
- After that, you need to click on on the register
- A brand new web page will open earlier than you
- On this new web page you need to enter the next data:-
- After that you need to click on on submit
- Now you need to click on on the login
- After that, you need to click on on the scholar login
- Now you need to enter your e mail id, password, and captcha code
- After that, you need to click on on the login
- Now you need to click on on apply underneath this scheme
- After that utility type will seem earlier than you
- On this utility type, you need to enter all of the required particulars like your identify, e mail, telephone quantity, and so on
- After that, you need to add all of the vital paperwork
- Now you need to click on on submit
- By following this process you possibly can apply for the Yojana
Process To Login On The Portal
- The homepage will open earlier than you
- On the house web page have been required to click on on the login
- The next choices will seem earlier than you
- It’s important to click on on the choice of your selection
- After that, you need to enter a username, password, and captcha code
- Now you need to click on on the login
- By following this process you possibly can log in to the portal
Offline Software Process Of Kalinga Sikhya Sathi Yojana
- To begin with, go to the closest financial institution
- Now on the inquiry window ask for the Kalinga sikhya Sathi Yojana utility type
- Now duly fill this utility type by coming into all of the required particulars like your identify, e mail id, cellular quantity, and so on
- After that connect all of the required paperwork to this utility type
- Now submit this utility type to the identical financial institution
- By following this process you possibly can apply for the Yojana
Process To Lodge Grievance
- Grievance type will seem earlier than you
- On this grievance type you’re required to enter the next particulars:-
- After that you’re required to click on on submit
- By following this process you possibly can lodge a grievance
Process To Search For Loans
- Now you need to enter your e mail id, password, and captcha code
- After that, you need to click on on the login
- Now you need to click on on the seek for mortgage hyperlink
- The listing of all of the out there loans will probably be displayed in your pc display screen
Contact Particulars
Via this text we now have supplied you all of the vital particulars concerning Kalinga sikhya Sathi Yojana. If you’re nonetheless dealing with any sort of downside then you possibly can contact the helpline quantity or write an e mail with the intention to clear up your downside. The contact quantity and e mail ID is as follows:-
#Registration #Login #Search #Loan