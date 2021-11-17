Regret that could not end feudal culture – Chief Justice said in farewell speech

The farebell message of Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Banerjee is in the news. He has said in his letter that I am sorry that I have not been able to completely eliminate the feudal culture.

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Banerjee has made a big statement in his farebell party. There is already a lot of opposition to the transfer of the Chief Justice. Justice Banerjee has been transferred to the Meghalaya High Court.

In a farewell message to his colleagues, Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjiv Banerjee has expressed regret for not being able to “demolish the feudal culture” of his workplace. He said- “I am sorry that you had to keep me for a long time. I appreciate your full cooperation. I’m sorry I couldn’t completely destroy the feudal culture where you work”.

Justice Sanjeev Banerjee wrote a letter as a farebell message. In which he further writes- “The Queen and I are forever indebted to everyone in this beautiful and glorious state. I personally apologize for not saying goodbye to you. You are one of the best people in the country.”.

During this, he appreciated the efforts of the Registry to improve the system and processes. He also advised them to continue with their endeavor to bring transparency and accountability. Concluding his farewell message, Justice Banerjee said he was leaving with the happiest memories.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana had recommended the transfer of Justice Banerjee in a meeting held on September 16. However, this decision was made public on 9 November. There was a lot of controversy over this decision. The lawyers of the Madras High Court came out in protest against this decision. Madras Bar Association has also passed a resolution opposing this decision.

However, amid controversies, Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee left Chennai on the morning of November 17 to take over as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. Justice Banerjee was elevated to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge on June 22, 2006. After which he was made the Chief Justice of Madras High Court in the same year.