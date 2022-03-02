Reilly Smith scores 2, Golden Knights top Sharks to give Peter DeBoer 500th win



Riley Smith’s two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The win snatched a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter Deborah the 500th win of his career.

“It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember winning and losing,” Deborah said. “You remember the people and the coaching staff, the coaches, the doctors, the world-class players with whom we have the opportunity to work every day. You feel lucky to have the opportunity to work with the best leagues. The world. Some games have to be won. And a lot of people have contributed that I still have the opportunity to work. “

The milestone win against the main rival of the Golden Knights has come since entering the NHL in 2017. And what’s more, Deborah coached the Sharks for 4 1/2 seasons and took them to the Stanley Cup finals.

“It was against the Sharks, but not because people think so,” said Deborah, aged 500-368-119, since she began her NHL coaching career with Florida in the 2008-09 season. “It’s not that it’s our opponent and the team that I was expelled from. Because there’s a group of men who were a big part of those 500 wins for me, the ones I really enjoyed working with, and with some people out there, I’m against this night. Remember for a bunch of reasons including the team.

“When I think back to the 500th win I think I would like the most, I think it’s a pit debore-type game. We didn’t give them too much. I thought we suppressed them. Defensively we really were. “We were in the offensive zone. We were in danger all night.”

Vegas beat the Sharks 31-17, and according to the Natural Stat Trick, the Golden Knights hold the advantage in a high-risk prospect of 11-5.

This is one of the most complete games played in Vegas during the 2-4-1 slide from 9 February.

“We had a lot of time with Pak in the O-zone,” Smith said. “We probably didn’t make enough offense that we liked, because we had the time. It shows that when we’re able to grab a lot of puck, we have to move D, then cut and out, it opens up a lot of space. I think that’s something we have to keep going and keep working. “

Vegas is third in the Pacific division with 64 points, one behind the Los Angeles Kings and six behind the front-running Calgary Flames.

Sharks, meanwhile, continue to fight with seven players on the injured list, the eighth one suffering a whiplash injury and starting goaltender James Reimer left Tuesday’s game due to a lower body injury.

San Jose, who have played their eighth game in 16 days, are 2-4-2 in that span.

“All the boys were tired tonight,” said coach Bob Baghnar. “There’s no excuse, but we’ve played a lot of games in a few days. It was a grind. We weren’t heavy enough and tough. They were a rushing team and we couldn’t defend strong enough. “I can’t say anything positive about tonight’s game.”

With the game having a 1-all tie in the second half, feed Jonathan Marchesalt Smith, who scored a quick goal to keep Vegas ahead.

Smith scored again in the third for a multigole game of his 22nd career when Marchesalt spun around the Blue Line and sent Pak into the slot. William Carlson was there to turn it over to Smith at the door for a tap-in.

“I was terrified,” Marchesalt admitted. “(San Jose defender Brent) Burns was approaching me very quickly, so I just tried to get out of Pak because it was a dangerous area for me. Carly gave Riley a nice tip, good game.”

Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas. Robin Lehner returned after missing five matches and saved 16.

Noah Gregor scored for San Jose. Reimer made 10 saves in the first period and Zachary Savchenko stopped 18 shots in the last two periods.

Kolesar first defeated Reimer to give Vegas a 1-0 lead when he made a one-off pass to Brett Houden’s cross-ice pass. The Sharks tied the game in the second half after Nick Bonino jumped on his shot and the puck fortunately bounced off Gregor, who passed it to Lehner.

Comments: There was no update about Boughner Reimer, but he said Adin Hill is expected to practice with the team on Thursday and may return this weekend. … Lehner has won less than 150 in his career. … Vegas forward William Carrier has played in the 300th game of his career.

Coming next

Sharks: Host Nashville hunters on Saturdays.

Golden Nights: Host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.