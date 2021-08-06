Reimagining Our Relationship With Nature Through Art

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Register now to receive it by email.

The creature has the sharp beak and fin of a dolphin, but the sagging jowls and stomach of an aging person. Scattered blond hair comes out of its vent and down to its dorsal fin. His plump body is marbled as if he had been in the cold a little too long.

It’s grotesque. I can’t decide if the dismal, overly human expression on his face makes him more or less bearable.

But there is something loving about the way her hands are wrapped protectively around the young girl on her knees, her delicate and careful webbed fingers against her back and knees. The girl, on the other hand, seems to be taking a good nap.

The upstairs rooms of Melbourne’s Flinders Street Station, open to the public for the first time in 25 years, are filled with sculptures like this, hybrid creatures both familiar and alien, created by the Australian artist Patricia Piccinini.