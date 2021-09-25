REIT 2021: REET’s High Level Security: Internet-SMS Service Flight Squad Shut Down, Know Before Exams – 2021 Reit Guidelines, Flying Squad Internet Here, SMS Shutdown, Check Details

Highlights Government of Rajasthan is ready for REET 2021.

About 16 lakh candidates will appear for the exam.

Many strict arrangements for a high level of security.

Copiers should also be careful, the job may be lost.

REET 2021 Guidelines: About 16 lakh candidates are ready to appear for the Rajasthan Eligibility Test (REET 2021) for teachers. The Rajasthan government has made full preparations for the examination of such a large number of students (Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Teachers 2021). The state government has made several arrangements not only for the convenience of the students but also to prevent copying in the paper.



The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the largest examination in the state on September 26, 2021. Necessary guidelines (REET 2021 guidelines) and special arrangements have been made for the candidates on the day of examination. All the candidates who are going to sit for the exam should have all this information which can be seen below or also available on the official website reetbser21.com.

REET exam will be conducted for 31000 teacher recruitment

Rajasthan Eligibility Test i.e. REET Examination 2021 is being conducted for recruitment of about 31000 teachers (Teacher Bhati) below Grade-3 level in Government and Government Recognized Schools. Whose tickets were issued on September 17, 2021.

More than 4000 examination centers

The REET 2021 exam will be conducted at around 4153 examination centers across the state of Rajasthan. REET 2021 candidates are advised not to forget their tickets. In addition, they must also have proof of valid ID for verification.

Reit exam sample

The exam will be conducted in computer based test mode for a period of 2 hours 30 minutes. Each mark will have a total of 150 multiple choice questions and there will be no negative marking for any wrong answer.

Keep an eye on those who spread rumors of paper leaks

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “The state government has made special preparations to successfully conduct the REET, the biggest competitive exam ever with 16 lakh candidates. Candidates should report any illegal activities to the police. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumors like paper leaks by conspiring with REET. “If a government employee is found cheating in an exam, he will lose his job. And if a private entity is found to be involved in a fraud case, he will lose his job.

Also read: Sarkari Naukri 2021: APSC Recruitment Medical Officer, Salary Rs 1 Lakh Per Month, See Details

The flight crew will monitor the eagle

A high level of security will be observed during the test. The government has deployed flight squads at every four examination centers. This squad will always be vigilant. Along with them, everyone will keep a close watch inside the examination center, which will further tighten the security arrangements.

Internet off, SMS off and … these services will also be off for 12 hours

To prevent fraud, mobile internet services, bulk SMS and MMS services and other social media platforms will not work. According to the REET exam, services will be closed in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 and only call service will be available.

Also read: Metro Rail Jobs: Vacancies for ITI pass graduates, salary up to Rs. 2.60 lakhs, apply from here

Travel for free

The state government is also providing free bus facility to the candidates appearing for the exams.

UPSC Result 2021: Son gets 10th rank, mother sheds tears, Satyam Gandhi’s father says – ‘Very big day’

Also note the rules of Covid-19

There are also Covid-1 safety protocols. Wearing a face mask every time is mandatory and crowds are not allowed. Candidates always have to follow social distance.