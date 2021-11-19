Rekha Amitabh Bachchan Affair Story: When Rekha dodges Jaya Bachchan, she went to meet Amitabh with a bouquet

The pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha was well received by the people on screen. In real life too, the news of both of them coming close to each other had created a lot of noise. At the same time, after marriage, when Amitabh Bachchan’s wife came to know about Rekha and Amitabh’s affair, Jaya got very angry. There were reports then that Jaya Bachchan herself saw Rekha and Amitabh spending time together. After which Jaya was furious.

However, then Amitabh Bachchan took over. According to reports, then Jaya Bachchan had said that Amitabh would not do any film with Rekha. At the same time, the passion of Rekha’s love did not diminish. One such anecdote is when a huge accident happened with Amitabh Bachchan. At that time Amitabh Bachchan was battling between life and death. It was a very difficult time for the Bachchan family.

On the sets of the film ‘Coolie’, Amitabh Bachchan’s stomach was hit hard by the villain, then the actor suffered an intestinal injury. As soon as Amitabh Bachchan’s life was saved and he made recovery. Then Amitabh was on bed rest in the hospital for a long time.

At that time, well-wishers of the Bachchan family used to come to meet him, inquire about his condition. Now Rekha also wanted to catch a glimpse of Amitabh. But Jaya did not want him to wander even around Amitabh. In such a situation, Jaya Bachchan got tight security installed in front of Amitabh’s room.

Amitabh Bachchan was at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at that time. Private security was put separately next to Amitabh. Jaya had issued a decree that Rekha should not be allowed inside the hospital. Here, Rekha was desperate to meet Amitabh, hence making unsuccessful attempts to reach him.

But Rekha also did not give up and she reached the hospital early in the morning wearing a white sari, with a bouquet in her hand. During this, the security could not recognize him. Rekha then saw Amitabh from a distance and assured herself that now he was out of danger. After this Rekha returned from there. Although Jaya came to know about this, but by then Rekha had left after seeing Amitabh.