Rekha And Amitabh Bachchan Love Affair Big B Fought With Man Over Actress While Shooting Ganga Ki Saugandh

Bollywood’s famous actress Rekha and actor Amitabh Bachchan have made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with their films and their style. Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have also appeared together in several Bollywood films, including ‘Silsila’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’. Apart from the career, both the actors were also in a lot of discussion about their affair, although they never accepted this fact. The news of their affair started with the film ‘Ganga Ki Saugandh’ in 1977, when Amitabh Bachchan clashed with a man on the sets for the sake of Rekha.

This disclosure related to Amitabh Bachchan was made by Yasir Usman in Rekha’s biography ‘Rekha – The Untold Story’. According to the biography, in the year 1977, the shooting of Sultan Ahmed’s film ‘Ganga Ki Saugandh’ was being done near Jaipur. Due to the outdoor shoot, a huge crowd had gathered there, who wanted to get a glimpse of the Bollywood actors.

It was told in the biography that a person present in the crowd started making remarks against Rekha. He was constantly making lewd comments on the actress. The film unit forbade the man from doing so, but he did not deter and kept saying strange things against the actress. Amitabh Bachchan lost his cool due to this act of that person.

Amitabh Bachchan got into a scuffle with that man and he started beating him in front of the entire set. It was told in Rekha’s biography that from here the news of their affair spread like fire. On this move of Amitabh Bachchan, the film magazine also published a lot and discussions of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s affair started happening. Although the artists thought it better to remain calm on this matter.

Let us tell you that Simi Garewal had asked Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan in her show as well and asked if she ever fell in love with Big B? In response to this, the actress said, “What a stupid question this is.” Rekha had said in the interview that these are headlines, I never had any personal relationship with them.