rekha birthday amitabh bachchan bollywood: Rekha Birthday: ‘When Amitabh Bachchan ran away after seeing Rekha, something happened between the two’

The line added to the tension in Amitabh’s family life It is said that Jaya Bachchan was very angry with the news of Amitabh and Rekha’s relationship. Rekha started ruining Amitabh Bachchan’s family life. Amitabh decided to stay away from the line for this and he hesitated to meet the line again. Even Amitabh had refused to do a film with Rekha.

Amar Singh, who is very close to Amitabh Bachchan, once told a similar story. Amar Singh said that once he, Amitabh and Jaya were invited by Shabana Azmi for his birthday party. Then the three of them got there. On reaching there, Amitabh sent his driver back home. Rekha was standing there when Amitabh entered. Amitabh immediately turned around and took a taxi home. He did not even wish Shabana Azmi a happy birthday. Amar Singh said that there is something between the two, otherwise Amitabh would not have run away like this.

Vinod Mehra later married Mukesh Agarwal Rekha is married to Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra. It is said that Vinod Mehra fell in love with Rekha and that is why he decided to get married. But Vinod Mehra’s mother never accepted the marriage and the relationship broke down. In 1990, Rekha married Mukesh Agarwal, a Delhi-based businessman. Their relationship did not last even 6 months. Mukesh Agarwal committed suicide.

The craze for the line has not abated yet Even though Rekha is no longer working in films and she has completely alienated herself from Bollywood, people still keep an eye on her wherever she goes. How can anyone forget the picture of Parliament House a few years back.

Rekha, known as the evergreen actress of Bollywood, is celebrating her 67th birthday on October 10, 2021. Rekha, who has given more than one film in her long career, is always in the discussion about her personal life more than her films. The story of Rekha and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s affair is still famous. One such unheard of story is known on Rekha’s birthday.