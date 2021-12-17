Rekha Got Emotional While Talking About Shah Rukh Khan Actress Reveal How King Khan Wake Up Her In Plane

Rekha started crying while talking about Shahrukh Khan during an event. He also shared an anecdote related to King Khan.

Bollywood’s famous actress Rekha has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Rekha had entered the world of cinema with the Kannada film ‘CID’ and after that made a tremendous recognition in the Hindi film world as well. Although Rekha is liked and respected by all Bollywood stars in the film industry, but the King of Bollywood i.e. Shahrukh Khan is the favorite of the actress. During an event in the year 2017, she became emotional while talking about Shahrukh Khan. Not only this, he also shared a funny anecdote related to Shahrukh Khan.

Rekha took to Gulzar’s poetry to express her feelings for Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about King Khan, the actress had said, “Have you ever felt, seen a soul. When a body burns it becomes ashes, but when the soul burns it becomes a diamond. I have never seen a soul, but have felt that special someone in my life.

Talking about Shahrukh Khan, Rekha had said, “I don’t know how many times that person must have killed his soul, that’s why he is shining like a diamond today. I pray to God that the way he taught us to smile, he is a very nice person. Talent runs through her veins but more than that she has the love to give which we all have seen.”

Rekha also shared an anecdote related to Shahrukh Khan at the event. The actress said, “We were traveling in a plane and I was tired because of working day and night. I had fallen asleep and when I opened my eyes, I heard the voice ‘Rekha ji, Rekha ji please wake up’. Lower the window and look outside and see how beautiful the view is. It’s sunset. He will sleep after that.”

Talking about this, Rekha further said, “I did not see the sunset, but slowly I looked back. He was Shah Rukh Khan, I looked into his eyes and thought, Bhaiya, this is a man from our community.” Please tell that Rekha also did a cameo in Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Om Shanti Om’.