Rekha in Bigg Boss OTT: Actress Rekha will enter a special role as the voice of the tree of fortune – Actress Rekha’s entry in Bigg Boss OTT? He will be seen in this role with Salman

It’s been more than a week since ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ started and in the meantime the show has seen shocking twists. After about four and a half weeks, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will shift to TV and his orders will return to Salman Khan. Meanwhile, big news is coming, which could change the whole game of ‘Bigg Boss’. Actress Rekha’s entry in Bigg Boss OTT is reported to be in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Karan Johar is hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and Rekha is said to be playing a pivotal role in the show. According to a report in ‘Peeping Moon’, sources said that the producers are considering making actress Rekha a part of ‘Bigg Boss’.



Read: Riddhima was angry at Pratik, saying – everyone is united against me



Will give voice to ‘Tree of Fortune’

We will tell you that Rekha also appeared in the promo of the popular TV show ‘Gum Hai Kiske Pyaar Mein’. She was part of the show’s promo twice and whenever she did, there was a huge jump in the show’s TRP. And now the ‘Bigg Boss’ producers want a line for their show. It is reported that Rekha will give her voice for the new feature ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ ‘Tree of Fortune’.

Read: BBOTT: Divya Agarwal’s attitude towards the seventh heaven, said – Even Salman Khan can’t explain it to me

Will introduce Salman to the contestants

It is being said that ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is coming to an end in four and a half weeks and by the end of it, whatever contestants are left in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Rekha will introduce them to ‘Bigg Boss 15’ host Salman. Mine. She will try to convince Salman by telling the strengths and weaknesses of the contestants why he should be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Read: After getting out of Bigg Boss, Urfi rained rain on Zeeshan, said – I will set fire to the entrance again

The Peeping Moon report further states that Rekha has recorded the sound of her part and it will be aired soon. The theme of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is ‘Connect Connected’ and the contestants will have to maintain their connection for 5 weeks. The one who will not be connected and who will get less votes, will leave the show. Urfi Javed is out in the first week.

