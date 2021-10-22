Rekha Refused To Karnama Film Due To Amitabh Bachchan As She Wanted To Spend Evening With Him Ranjeet Reveals

Ranjeet had told in one of his interviews that Rekha had given up ‘karnama’ for the sake of Amitabh Bachchan, as she wanted to spend her evening with him.

Bollywood’s famous actor Amitabh Bachchan and actress Rekha have worked together in many films. From ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’ to ‘Silsila’, the pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha was also well-liked. But while working together, both of them started living in a lot of discussion about their affair. It was also said for Rekha that she liked Amitabh Bachchan, and even left the film ‘Karnama’ for the sake of the actor. This thing related to Rekha was disclosed by actor Ranjit in an interview given to rediff.com.

Bollywood actor Ranjeet wanted to cast Rekha in his directorial debut film ‘Karnama’, but due to his timing, that role later went to actress Farah Raj. Talking in this regard, Ranjit had said in one of his interviews that Rekha did not want to do any work in the evening.

Referring to Amitabh Bachchan in his statement, Ranjit had said, “Me and Rekha were very good friends right from the first shot of Sawan Bhado. But the first schedule of the film ‘Karnama’ was kept in the evening. So one day Rekha called me and asked if I can keep shooting in the morning, as she wanted to spend the evening with Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about Rekha, Ranjeet further said, “I refused her, due to which she left the film, as well as returned the signing amount. I had to stop the film, on the other hand Dharmendra was also busy with the rest of his work. In such a situation, he advised me to cast Anita Raj in the film instead of Rekha. However, later that film was made with Farah, Kimi Katkar and Vinod Khanna.

Let us tell you that Rekha never accepted the affair with Amitabh Bachchan in her interview. Actress Simi Garewal also questioned Rekha whether she liked Amitabh Bachchan. On this the actress said that what a nonsense question this is. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan had also categorically denied the affair with Rekha.