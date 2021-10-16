Rekha Reveals Her Friends Used To Make Fun Of Her Said Have You Seen Your Face In Mirror

Rekha had told in one of her interviews that often her friends used to make fun of her and used to say that she has seen her face in the mirror?

Bollywood’s famous actress Rekha entered the world of cinema as a child actress. Although she had appeared in Telugu films, but in Hindi cinema she made her debut with the film ‘Sawan Bhado’. After that she appeared in many hit films. But this journey of Rekha was no less than a struggle, there was a time when Rekha’s friends used to make fun of her and used to say that she has seen her face on the matter of working in films.

Rekha revealed this on Simi Garewal’s show. Talking about this, Rekha said, “I was very happy after the success of ‘Sawan Bhado’ because I was getting all the attention. My sisters were happy, my mother was very happy. We could buy cars and houses.”

Rekha had said about her friends, “And the funniest part is that my school friends were jealous of me because whenever I used to tell them who knows I will become a star tomorrow So those people used to say, ‘Well, have you seen your face in the mirror?’ When the film became a hit, he didn’t know what to do, he even said that Bhanu (Rekha) did it.”

Rekha had told on Simi Garewal’s show that she never wanted to appear in films. It was always her dream to become an air hostess and fly. Although his mother had sent him to this world by lying. Rekha had told that her mother had told her that she would get to see different types of animals during the shooting in South Africa, to which she agreed.

Famous actor Annu Kapoor had told in one of his shows that Rekha had to face a lot after entering cinema. They used to get Napa Tula food, as well as wear such costumes and jewelery at times, due to which they were allergic. He did not know Hindi language well, due to which he had to listen to the taunts of the people.