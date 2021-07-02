Rekha Touch Hema Malini Feet Saw Her Bonding

New Delhi. Actress Hema Malini and Rekha are one of the Evergreen actresses in the Hindi cinema world. Both have been the most beautiful and famous actresses of their time. While there is hardly any friendship between the heroines in the industry, but Rekha and Hema Malini have been very good friends for years. Rekha also respects Hema a lot. Once at a party, Rekha was seen touching Hema Malini’s feet. Which surprised everyone.





Rekha took blessings from Hema by touching her feet

Actually, this thing is from the year 2019. The actress celebrated her 70th birthday this year. Many actors in the industry were seen in Hema’s birthday party. Meanwhile, as soon as Rekha reached the party, Hema was very happy to see her and started shouting loudly. Rekha also came to Hema with a big smile on her face and hugged her. During this, Rekha bowed before Hema’s feet and touched her and took blessings.

Hema Malini has a lot of respect for Rekha

Rekha respects Hema Malini a lot as she is almost 6 years older than him. Also, the bonding between the two is also very strong. Fans also become very happy seeing Hema and Rekha together. The friendship of both is very much liked in the industry. Let us tell you that Hema is married to actor Dharmendra. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan was associated with Rekha. Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan are also close friends.

Rekha gives a lot of support to Hema Malini

Let us tell you that Rekha and Hema have also worked together on the big screen. The two worked together in films like ‘Apne Apne’, ‘Jaan Palm Pe’, ‘Kehte Hain Mujhko Raja’. At the same time, Hema distanced herself from the industry and then became a part of politics. In which Rekha fully supported Hema. In the year 2016, Rekha donated Rs 35 lakh for a girls’ college in Mathura, the parliamentary constituency of Hema Malini.