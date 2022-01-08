Rekha wanted to spend time with Amitabh Bachchan requested the director to change the shift

Rekha wanted to spend time with Amitabh Bachchan and hence she told the director of the film that she would not shoot in the evening. Actor Ranjit himself had told this thing in one of his interviews.

In the Bollywood industry, the stories of actor Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s affair have always been in the headlines. There was a time when the names of Rekha and Amitabh were being associated a lot. The two met on the sets of the film ‘Do Anjaane’. At that time Amitabh Bachchan was already married. According to some reports, Rekha and Amitabh had a secret relationship. It is also said that at that time both used to meet at Rekha’s friend’s house.

Amitabh and Rekha had a very secret affair. Both used to keep this relationship a secret. But it is said that when the shooting of the film ‘Ganga Ki Saugandh’ was going on. Then during the shooting, a co-actor had misbehaved with Rekha and Amitabh got angry. After this incident, there was a lot of discussion in the media about both of them.

At the same time, an anecdote from that period is also famous. Which was narrated by actor Ranjit himself. Actually Ranjit wanted to cast Rekha in his film ‘Karnama’. But due to the timing of Rekha, Farha Raj was given this role. Ranjit had openly told about this incident in an interview.

In one of his old interviews, Ranjit had said about Rekha’s love life that she wanted to be free in the evening. He had said, ‘One day I got a call from Rekha and she requested me. I want to keep my shift in the morning. This is because Rekha wanted to spend the evening with Amitabh’.

In those days, the pairing of Rekha and Amitabh used to be quite a hit and people also liked the onscreen chemistry of both of them. But gradually their relationship started coming in the discussions, due to which his wife Jaya also started having trouble. After that they stopped working together.

Gauratbal Hai Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were last seen together in the film ‘Silsila’. Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan was also seen in this film. At the same time, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked during an interview why Rekha and he are seen together in a film. So while replying to this, he said ‘We have not got any suitable story’. After which he was asked that if you would like to work with him if you get a good story, he said ‘Yes absolutely’.