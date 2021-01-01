Relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Ravi Shastri opened up about the relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; Relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; Ravi Shastri on Virat and Rohit: What was going on between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Shastri suppressed while speaking

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri kept revealing a big secret. He was talking about the relationship between Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma in a special edition of the Times Now superhit show ‘The Newshore’. He said coordination between the two has now improved.

On this, the anchor of the show Navika Kumar asked him what was the problem before the lack of coordination between Virat Kohli and Rohit? Answering this, he says – I have not seen it. I’ve never seen what you ask. He was then asked if you said that now the coordination between the two is better, then what does it mean, it was not like that before?



Answering this, Shastri says – they always have a good relationship. From day one, I see that their relationship has had some negative effects on the team. I don’t change my point. If I see anything like this, I will talk to Rohit and Virat on my face. However, this is only a small part of the special part. It will air on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Well, the Indian team is playing a five-match Test series in England. The team is currently playing its fourth Test at the Oval and today is the third day of the match. India are expecting big innings from both openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

It is worth noting that there have been reports of amity in the team several times in the last 3 years. The sourness between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been discussed many times, though both have never said anything. Apart from him, neither the team management nor the coach Ravi Shastri ever said anything.