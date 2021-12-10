Relationship Tips: Like Vicky- Katrina, you too should start your Happy Married Life like this, know

Relationship Tips: After marriage, there is a big change in the life of both the boy and the girl. After marriage, the life of both of them also changes completely.

The month of November-December is the month of wedding season and these days, actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the most talked about marriage. The good news is that on Thursday, December 9, 2021, both of them got married. They got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. In this way, the marriage of these two has become one of the most talked about wedding ceremonies of the year.

In marriage, not only two people but two families also join each other. Marriage is not only a happy-emotional and fun occasion for the boy and the girl, but after marriage the life of both of them also changes completely. Finally Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have started their new married life by tying the knot.

Right now the season of weddings is also going on, in such a situation many new couples are going to start their married life. In love marriage, both know each other very well. But when arranged marriages happen, there is little hesitation felt with each other. It is often seen that everything is fine for some time after marriage but later there is a dispute. Sometimes these fights increase so much that the relationship breaks down. In such a situation, if you start keeping some things in mind from now on, then married life will not seem like a burden but full of happiness.

Keep the romance alive After taking seven rounds, the responsibilities increase. As a new couple, in the pursuit of fulfilling family responsibilities, they start ignoring the love between them. Do not do this or else the distance will increase in married life. Therefore, try to maintain romance, friendly behavior, newness in your relationship since marriage.

Go on Date: Going on a date is not only with the girlfriend. Whether married, love or arranged, surprise each other, do each other’s favor. Go for a walk with each other. Try to find love in small things. Apart from this, respect the feelings, give respect and emotional support. Try to help with household chores. This will deepen your relationship. Love and respect for each other will increase.

Be loyal: Being faithful is very important for a happy life. Many times, due to some estrangement or due to other reasons, people remain unfaithful to their partner. By doing this you can lose your respect in the eyes of your partner. Apart from this, it can also break your relationship. Therefore, loyalty and honesty are extremely important in a relationship.