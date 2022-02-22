Relatives of patients with severe COVID-19 more likely to experience PTSD: study



Family members of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid-19 were more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms than patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) from other illnesses. Researchers

In a survey published on the JAMA Network, a team of French authors conducted a potentially integrated survey of 23 ICUs in France from January to June 2020 – and conducted a final follow-up in October 2020.

Survivors of ARDS and family members – one family member per patient – were enrolled, a total of 517 family members.

Symptoms of PTSD in family members at 90 days of ICU discharge were measured by the effect of event scale-modified scores, and symptoms of anxiety and depression at 90 days were assessed by the hospital anxiety and depression scale.

Researchers have used a multivariable logistic regression model to determine the relationship between COVID-19 status and results.

They found PTSD in 35% of family members of patients with Covid-19 ARDS, compared to 19% in other respiratory cases.

Family members of patients with Covid-19 ARDS also had more symptoms of anxiety and depression.

According to the authors, the limitations of the study include that patients admitted early in the epidemic, the results may not apply to ICUs that do not emphasize family care, participating hospitals in France, which may meet strict consensus criteria for non-ARDS patients and ICU clinical staff did not participate in the study.

“There are many possible explanations for these results, including the need to adhere to strict isolation measures to prevent viral infections and the increasing number of epidemic patients, putting pressure on ICU staff. Stress and anxiety in family members can cause symptoms of depression or PTSD. ” They explained that their results were consistent with previous studies.

Finally, they noted that the social support felt during ICU was an important factor in family outcomes, citing a survey of nearly 900 hospitalized patients admitted to COVID-19 in China that showed poor social support for anxiety, depression and PTSD. Was associated with. .

Social support is the thematic perception of how much is available and helpful to family, friends and other network members.