Release date of Bollywood movies: After the opening of cinemas, the release dates of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Hiropanti 2’ have come up – Mede Bachchan Pandey Heropanti Bhul Bhulaiya 2 Ram Setu and Tadap release date announced

Filmmakers have been active since the news of the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra and are announcing the release dates of their films. A day earlier, on September 25, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed that cinemas in the state would start functioning from October 22. Subsequently, more than 10 films were announced simultaneously on September 26th. ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’, ‘Shamshera’, ’83’, ‘Lal Singh Chadha’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and ‘Jersey’, now ‘May Day’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Hiropanti’ release dates 2 ‘,’ Bhool Bhulaiya 2 ‘,’ Ram Setu ‘and’ Tadap ‘have been revealed.

Ajay Devgn’s Mede will be released on April 29, 2022 next year. Ajay Devgn tweeted the release date of the film. He tweeted, ‘The long awaited news of the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra in October has finally come after a long time. As promised earlier, an aviation-thriller drama produced and directed by me, starring Amitabh Bachchan, starring Rakulpreet Singh. Mede is set to release on April 29, 2022.



The release date of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ sequel ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ has been announced. The film will be released on March 25, 2022. Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani will be seen in Anees Bajmi directed ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’.

The release date of Akshay Kumar’s film is being announced one after another. Now the release date of his film ‘Ram Setu’ has come up. The film will be released in 2022 on Diwali. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Nusrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandes are in ‘Ram Setu’.

The release date of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Senan and Jacqueline Fernandes’ much awaited film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has come to an end. The film is set to release on March 4, 2022 next year. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ directed by Farhan Samji.

The release date of Tiger Shroff’s film ‘Hiropanti 2’ has also been revealed. The film will be released on May 6, 2022. He is accompanied by Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon in the film. Tiger Shroff’s first film ‘Hiropanti’ is a sequel to ‘Hiropanti 2’.

The release date of Ahan Shetty’s Tadap, son of Bollywood legend Sunil Shetty, has been announced. Ahan Shetty’s first film is set to release on December 3 this year. Tara Sutaria Tadap will be seen with him in the film.