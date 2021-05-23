Release of Abhijaan, Golondaaj and other big-budget Bengali films stalled indefinitely amid COVID-19 second wave

Producers and distributors of Bengali motion pictures, gentle reeling beneath losses incurred last twelve months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had considered a sliver of hope when the numbers declined round November, nonetheless the second wave dealt however one other blow to the trade, leaving a number of colossal-budget tasks putting hearth.

With multiplexes downing shutters ensuing from the lockdown, and single-shows indefinitely closed, a number of motion pictures, some of them much-awaited, deliver collectively hit a roadblock, together with legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s biopic Abhijaan, which was scheduled to be launched in May presumably additionally.

One other biopic on footballer Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, Golondaaj — that includes essential explicit particular person Dev — was scheduled for inaugurate in August, nonetheless the pandemic having assumed wicked proportion, the manufacturing firm Shree Ventatesh Films (SVF) is reconsidering the decision, its spokesperson acknowledged.

Blockbuster Belaseshe prequel Belashuru has additionally been delayed indefinitely.

A spokesperson of main Bengali OTT supplier Hoichoi, on the substitute hand, acknowledged Golondaaj, alongside with Psycho and Kakababu, will probably be having its worldwide premiere on the platform, “as and when they’re launched in theatres”.

“We deliver collectively plans to construct additional motion pictures. Our platform will cater to those audiences who’re prepared to design motion pictures from the comfort of their houses,” she acknowledged.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee, who helmed Abhijaan, acknowledged the struggle in opposition to the pandemic takes precedence, and the whole lot else can wait.

He, on the substitute hand, smartly-known that Abhijaan will probably be getting its world premiere at London Indian Movie Pageant subsequent month.

Award-winning actor Ritwik Chakraborty acknowledged two of his motion pictures Dharmajuddha and Binisutoy have been positioned on defend, and not a lot will probably be acknowledged regarding the tentative dates of their inaugurate.