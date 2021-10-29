reliance and google announced jio phone next price and launching on diwali know all details

The company claims that this is the world’s most affordable smartphone that can be purchased with a down payment of Rs 1,999. The outstanding amount of the cost of the phone can be paid in easy EMIs of 18 or 24 months.

Reliance Jio and Google have announced the launch and pricing of the jointly designed JioPhone Next. This phone will be available in stores from Diwali. The company claims that this is the world’s most affordable smartphone that can be purchased with a down payment of Rs 1,999. The outstanding amount of the cost of the phone can be paid in easy EMIs of 18 or 24 months. The company has also created a bundled plan in which customers can also pay the JioPhone Next EMIs along with the phone plan.

Let’s know the plans and features of Jio Next:

First plan: In the ‘Always on plan’, users will have to pay Rs 350 for 18 months and Rs 300 for 24 months. In both these plans, users will get 5 GB data and 100 minutes of free voice calling every month.

Second plan: In this plan, you will have to pay Rs 500 per month if you choose EMI of 18 months and Rs 450 for choosing EMI of 24 months. With this plan, 1.5 GB data and unlimited voice calling will be available every day.

Third plan: 2 GB per day data will be available in XL plan. In this, Rs 550 for EMI of 18 months and Rs 500 for 24 months will have to be paid.

The company has also launched XXL plan for such users who have high data consumption. 2.5 GB data and unlimited voice calling will be available in this plan. In this plan for 18 months EMI of Rs 600 and for 24 months EMI of Rs 550 will have to be paid.

Features of JioPhone Next:

Dual SIM: JioPhone Next has two SIM slots, one of which requires a Jio SIM and in the other slot you can use any other operator’s SIM. The data in this phone can be used only from Jio’s SIM.

Expandable Card Slot: The SD card slot is provided separately in the phone. With the help of this, the internal storage can be increased up to 512 GB.

The phone has a 5.45-inch high-definition touchscreen. It is a Gorilla Glass-3 screen, due to which its strength is more than a normal smartphone. The phone has 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory and quad core QM215 chipset.

Jio phone next has 13 megapixel rear and 8 megapixel selfie camera. Photos can be clicked with these cameras in Night Mode, Portrait Mode and HDR Mode. Some preload filters have also been given in the camera app of the phone. 3500 mAh battery is given in Jio Phone Next. The company claims that it gives a backup of 36 hours on a full charge.