Reliance first laptop may come in the name of JioBook specifications leaked before launch

Jio laptop was also spotted on the website of Bureau of Indian Standard Certification two months ago. According to which JioBook laptop can be launched in 3 variants.

After the success of JioPhone Next smartphone, Jio can launch its first laptop. According to media reports, the company is currently doing internal performance testing of Jio Laptop. At the same time, no confirmation has been made from Jio about this laptop. But even before the launch, its information has been leaked on the xda-developers website. According to which MediaTek MT8788 SoC processor, 4GB RAM and Android-11 operating system can be found in this laptop. It is believed that Reliance can keep the price of this laptop much less than the laptops of other brands in the market. Let’s know what can be special in Jio’s first laptop.

JioBook Laptop can be launched in 3 variants – Jio laptop was also spotted on the website of Bureau of Indian Standard Certification two months ago. According to which JioBook laptop can be launched in 3 variants. Whereas Jio’s laptop will work on Jio-OS with Android. All Jio apps will be pre-installed in this laptop. Along with this, 4G LTE support can also be found in it.

Specification of JioBook Laptop – This laptop will get 1366×768 pixel resolution display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which will come with Snapdragon X12 4G modem. The laptop can have three variants NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW and NB1112MM. In which 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage can be found. Connectivity options could include a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can get 3-axis accelerometer and Qualcomm audio chip.

Features of JioBook Laptop – This laptop can also have Microsoft apps like Teams, Edge and Office. If we talk about its price, then the price of JioBook has not been revealed yet. However, it is expected that by the end of the year, it can be launched in the budget segment.

According to xda-developers.com, Jio’s first laptop will be something like this.

Also read: Is Charging Smartphone From Laptop Dangerous For The Battery? Know- the right way to charge the phone

Partnership with Chinese company – Jio has partnered with Chinese manufacturer Bluebank Communication Technology for JioBook. This company is already making JioPhone models in its factory. According to XDA Developers, it has gathered information from internal documents that the development of GeoBook started in early September last year.