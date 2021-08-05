Reliance Ind. to recycle 500cr. plastic bottles to save environment

Reliance Industries’ New Initiative: Reliance Industries is going to take a big step to save the environment. The company will recycle 500 crore plastic bottles by increasing its recycling capacity of plastic bottles.

New Delhi. Reliance Industries Limited, the company of India’s largest businessman Mukesh Ambani, is going to take a big step in the important direction of saving the environment. Reliance Industries plans to recycle about 500 crore plastic bottles by doubling the recycling capacity of plastic bottles.



Plant to increase recycling capacity of plastic bottles

According to information received from Reliance Industries, for this work of the company, plastic recycling and waste management company Srichakra Ecotex India Pvt. Ltd. will set up a new plant for plastic recycling in Andhra Pradesh. This plant will work exclusively for Reliance Industries.

PET bottles will be recycled and converted into PSF

Plastic PET bottles will be recycled for Reliance Industries at the new plastic recycling plant of Srichakra Ecotex India Pvt Ltd to be set up in Andhra Pradesh. These bottles will be converted into polyester staple fiber (PSF) through the recycling process. The wash-line of PSF- Recron GreenGold and PET Flakes will be used in this new plastic recycling plant of Srichakra Ecotex India Pvt Ltd for Reliance Industries. The company produces cotton-like fiber under the brand name Recron. This fiber is used to fill pillows, mattresses, etc. The company plans to more than double the recycling capacity of PET bottles. The goal of this entire process is to recycle about 500 crore PET bottles.

The consequences of this move of Reliance Industries on the environment

With this work of recycling plastic bottles by Reliance Industries, it will be possible to recycle more than 90% plastic pet bottles in India after people use them. This will reduce environmental pollution due to recycling of plastic without throwing it in the garbage. Due to recycling, plastic will not be burnt in the garbage, nor will it be dumped in rivers and ponds. This will also keep the air and water clean and pure.

new job opportunities

With this move of Reliance Industries Limited, people will get jobs in the new plastic recycling plant of Srichakra Ecotex India Pvt Ltd to be set up in Andhra Pradesh, which will increase employment. Apart from this, other companies may also be affected by this move of the company. In such a situation, not only the environment will be saved, but new employment opportunities will also be encouraged.

