Reliance Industries’ Market Cap Fail By Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore In Two Days

Mumbai . Reliance Industries lost a market cap of around Rs 1.30 lakh crore in the last two sessions. Key announcements made at RIL’s 44th AGM held on Thursday failed to excite investors, leading to a fall in the stock. On Friday, Reliance’s stock fell 2.8 per cent to a one-month low of Rs 2,093.20. The stock has been declining for the last four sessions and has lost nearly 6.45 per cent.

No Deadline: JPMorgan has said that the smartphone was announced at the AGM as expected. Saudi Aramco chairman inducted on RIL board. However, no timeline has been given on the IPO of WhatsApp-Jiomart and Jio-Retail.

New Delhi Journal. Indian Hotels Company Ltd., the hospitality arm of the Tata Group. said that its Taj brand has been recognized as the world’s strongest hotel brand. Taj (brand value of $296 million) has emerged as the strongest hotel brand with a brand strength index of 89.3 out of 100 and an AAA brand.