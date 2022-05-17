Reliance Jio 186 rupees Prepaid Plan for jio phone users offers 1gb data 28 days validity

Reliance Jio launched Jio Phone for these individuals who need 4G connectivity. Launched particularly for low-budget users, Jio Phone, Jio Phone 2 and Jio Phone Subsequent provide 4G connectivity. The corporate additionally has particular pay as you go plans for prospects shopping for Jio telephones. At this time we are going to let you know about these reasonably priced pay as you go plans that solely Jio phone prospects can recharge.

Jio Phone 186 Rupees Plan

The validity of Jio’s Rs 186 pay as you go plan is 28 days. On this plan, 1 GB high-speed data is obtainable to the shoppers on daily basis. After the top of the data obtained on daily basis, prospects can use limitless data on the velocity of 64Kbps. Limitless STD and native voice calls are provided to the shoppers on this plan. That’s, users could make free calls on any community.

Reliance Jio will get 100 SMS on daily basis on this recharge plan. On this plan of Jio, subscription of Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Safety and Jio Cloud apps can be provided freed from value.

Other than this, the corporate additionally has JioPhone All-in-One plans of Rs 75, Rs 91, Rs 125, Rs 152, Rs 186, Rs 222 and Rs 899 for Jio phone prospects. Within the Rs 75 plan, 0.1 GB per day, 0.1 GB for Rs 91, 0.5 GB for Rs 125, 0.5 GB for Rs 152, 1 GB per day for Rs 186 is offered.

Other than these plans, Mukesh Ambani-led Jio additionally has data add-on plans for its JioPhone prospects.

The validity of Jio’s Rs 182 plan is 28 days and a couple of GB data is offered in it on daily basis. On the identical time, the validity of the plan of Rs 122 is 28 days and on this 1 GB data is offered on daily basis. The validity of the plan of Rs 86 is 28 days and 0.5 GB data is offered in it on daily basis. The validity of the Rs 62 plan is 28 days and 6 GB data is obtainable in it. Other than this, users can make the most of 2 GB data with a validity of 28 days within the plan of Rs 26.