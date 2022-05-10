Reliance Jio airtel vi 3gb data plan which prepaid recharge is best for you

Telecom companies in the country offer different types of prepaid plans to their customers. Talking about the daily data, a maximum of 3 GB data is offered every day in the prepaid plans of all the companies. For such mobile users who need more data on their smartphone for online studies, gaming or work, 3 GB daily data plan is beneficial for them. Today we will tell you about such plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi in which 3 GB data is available every day.

Reliance Jio 3 GB daily data recharge plan

3 GB daily data is offered in Reliance Jio’s Rs 419 plan, Rs 601, Rs 1,199 and Rs 4,119 plan. First of all, talk about Jio plan of Rs 419 in which 3 GB daily data is available. The validity of this plan is 28 days and customers are given unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day.

At the same time, 3 GB data is available every day in the Rs 601 plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day are offered to the customers. Users are also given an additional 6 GB data in this plan. In this plan, the company offers free one-year subscription of Disney + Hotstar Mobile OTT.

Apart from this, the company also offers 3 GB data every day in the plan of Rs 1,199 with a validity of 84 days. The validity of this plan is 84 days. Users get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day in this plan. Apart from this, 3 GB data is also offered every day in the plan of Rs 4,119 with the company. The validity of this plan is 365 days and customers can use unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day.

Airtel’s recharge plan with 3 GB daily data

Airtel has many plans with 3 GB daily data every day. The telecom company gives 3 GB data every day for Rs 599. The validity of this plan is 28 days. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile platform.

Apart from this, Airtel also offers a recharge plan of Rs 699. In this, 3 GB data is available every day. The validity of this plan is 56 days and it offers unlimited voice calls. 100 SMS are available every day in this plan.

Vi’s recharge plan with 3 GB daily data every day

Vodafone Idea also has many plans with 3 GB data per day. First of all, about the Vi plan of Rs 475, 3 GB data is available in it every day. The validity of this plan is 28 days and unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS are available in it every day.

In Vi’s Rs 699 plan, 3 GB data is available every day, whose validity is 56 days. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS are offered every day in the plan.

Apart from this, Vi has two more plans in which 3 GB data is available every day and they are priced at Rs 601 and Rs 901 respectively. In the Rs 601 plan, 3 GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS are available every day. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Apart from the 3 GB data available every day, customers are also offered 16 GB additional data. At the same time, in the Rs 901 plan, 3 GB data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS are available every day. The validity of this plan is 70 days. The special thing is that Disney + Hotstar subscription is also available for free in both these plans of Vi.