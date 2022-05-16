Reliance Jio Airtel Vodafone Idea Best 4G Data Vouchers prepaid plan starting Rs 15 – Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 4G data plans starting Rs 15, know which is the best

(*15*) Jio Airtel Vodafone Idea Best 4G Data Vouchers prepaid plan starting Rs 15 – Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best 4G data plans starting Rs 15, know which is the best

Other than prepaid plans, the recharge packs that the majority cell customers use the most. Limitless calling, SMS and every day data can be found in these every day combo plans. However many occasions customers get much less data in these recharge plans after which 4G Data Voucher is useful which all telcom firms provide. Extra data is supplied in these 4G data vouchers. In these 4G data vouchers, further data is obtainable at an inexpensive value. Allow us to let you know about the 4G data vouchers obtainable to (*15*) Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) prospects.

(*15*) Jio 4G data vouchers

The value of Jio 4G data vouchers begins from Rs. The corporate gives 1 GB data for Rs 15. Other than this, 2 GB is provided for Rs 25, 6 GB for Rs 61 whereas 12 GB 4G data voucher is provided for Rs 121. Other than this, Jio owned by Mukesh Ambani additionally offers Work From House plan to its prospects. These plans begin from Rs 181. 30 GB data is obtainable in the plan of Rs 131. Whereas 40 GB data is provided for Rs 241. At the identical time, prospects can benefit from 50 GB 4G data in the Rs 301 plan.

Airtel 4G data vouchers

Airtel’s 4G data voucher plan prices Rs 108. On this plan, prospects get 6 GB data. Other than this, prospects can get a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Cellular Version. Other than this, 15 GB 4G data is additionally provided in the pack of Rs 148. Airtel Xstream Cellular pack is additionally obtainable on this pack. Airtel additionally has a 4G data plan of Rs 301 in which 50 GB 4G data pack is obtainable with Wink Music Premium subscription.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) 4G data vouchers

Vodafone Idea 4G data vouchers worth begins from Rs. The validity of this plan is Rs 14 and along with 4 GB data, subscription of OTT app SonyLiv is obtainable without spending a dime. Vi additionally has two work at home plans. 50 GB data is obtainable in the data pack of Rs 298, whose validity is 28 days. At the identical time, the validity of the pack of Rs 418 is 100 GB and the validity of this plan is 56 days.