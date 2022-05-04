Reliance Jio Best Prepaid Cricket Plan Under 500 rupees with 2 gb daily data unlimited call and free offers disney hotstar membership free – See the fast prepaid plan of Reliance Jio? Unlimited calls and data under 500, watch all cricket matches for free

New Delhi

Reliance Jio has different categories of plans according to the need of each of its customers. Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio offers special plans in categories like prepaid, postpaid, data, work from home, international and cricket. If you are a cricket fan and want to watch matches for free without any extra charge, then Reliance Jio’s cricket plan is for you. Today we will tell you everything about Jio’s plan less than Rs 499.

Reliance Jio 499 Rupees Plan

The validity of Reliance Jio’s Rs 499 cricket plan is 28 days. 2 GB data is offered every day in this plan. That is, customers can take advantage of a total of 56 GB data. Apart from this, unlimited local and STD voice calls are also offered in this plan. In this plan of Reliance, customers get 100 SMS every day.

Let us know that Jio offers Disney + Hotstar subscription absolutely free in its Rs 499 plan. The special thing is that this subscription is available to the customers for one year. Apart from this, Jio users can also use Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud for free.

Apart from this, Reliance Jio also has cricket plans of Rs 799 and Rs 2,999. The validity of the Jio plan of Rs 799 is 56 days and 2 GB data is available in it every day. At the same time, the validity of the plan of Rs 2,999 is 365 days and in this, customers can take advantage of 2.5 GB data every day.

It is worth noting that the price of prepaid plans of Reliance Jio starts from Rs. The company offers 1 GB data every day for Rs 149. Apart from this, 1 GB data is also offered every day for Rs 179 and Rs 209. At the same time, the company offers 2 GB data every day to the customers for Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 2,999.

Let us know that the plan of Rs 499 is included in the top-trending plan of the company. Apart from this, the company’s Rs 299 and Rs 666 plans are also included in this category. Jio’s remaining two cricket plans 719 and Rs 2,999 prepaid plans are also included in the top trending plans.